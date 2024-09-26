Nepal: Red Alert Issued For Upcoming Days

Nepal's Weather Forecasting Division has issued a red alert for four consecutive days, indicating that 56 out of 77 districts are at high risk for heavy rainfall.

Nepal’s Weather Forecasting Division has issued a red alert for four consecutive days, indicating that 56 out of 77 districts are at high risk for heavy rainfall. In response to this alert, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has suspended nighttime vehicle operations for two days.

Monsoon Winds and Weather Conditions

The alert comes as monsoon winds, influenced by water vapor from the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure system in the region, affect the entire country. The forecasting division has stated that the alert is effective starting today.

Advisories for Farmers and Communities

The NDRRMA issued a notice on Thursday evening, advising farmers not to harvest crops over the next few days. They are encouraged to store crops in high-lying areas, particularly in the Terai and Madhesh regions. Additionally, farmers are advised to manage any crops left in the fields, depending on weather conditions.

The NDRRMA has warned people living in landslide-prone or sloping areas, as well as those near rivers, to exercise caution. The 56 districts identified as disaster-prone include areas where heavy rainfall is expected.

ALSO READ: British Influencer’s Bhang Adventure Takes A Nasty Turn

Safety Measures and Precautions

“All three security agencies and volunteers must remain alert for search and rescue operations when needed,” the NDRRMA stated in its notice. Vehicles operating at night are advised to suspend operations for the next two nights, depending on weather conditions. The public is urged to avoid long-distance travel unless absolutely necessary and to stay indoors and away from trees during lightning.

Expected Weather Conditions

According to the weather bulletin from the Weather Forecast Division, Nepal is expected to experience generally overcast conditions from Thursday afternoon through Sunday, with light to moderate rain and occasional thunderstorms. The department has warned of possible storms in various parts of the Terai region, with very heavy rainfall anticipated in isolated locations within Gandaki and Lumbini provinces, as well as parts of Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh, Karnali, and Sudurpaschim provinces.

High-Risk Districts

The bulletin identifies 53 districts classified as high-risk. These include:

Koshi Province: Jhapa, Sunsari, Dhankuta, Tehrathum, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Udaypur, Bhojpur, Ilam, Panchthar, and Morang.

Jhapa, Sunsari, Dhankuta, Tehrathum, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Udaypur, Bhojpur, Ilam, Panchthar, and Morang. Madhes Province: Sirha, Saptari, and Parsa.

Sirha, Saptari, and Parsa. Bagmati Province: Makwanpur, Chitwan, Dhading, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kavrepalanchowk, Sindhupalchowk, Sindhuli, and Ramechhap.

Makwanpur, Chitwan, Dhading, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kavrepalanchowk, Sindhupalchowk, Sindhuli, and Ramechhap. Gandaki Province: Myagdi, Baglung, Tanahun, Syangja, Nawalparasi East, Kaski, Parbat, Lamjung, Gorkha, and Manang.

Myagdi, Baglung, Tanahun, Syangja, Nawalparasi East, Kaski, Parbat, Lamjung, Gorkha, and Manang. Sudurpaschim Province: Jajarkot, Rukum Paschim, Dailekh, Surkhet, Salyan, Doti, Kailali, and Acham.

The Weather Forecasting Division has advised the public and relevant agencies to remain vigilant, as rising water levels in rivers and streams could disrupt daily life, agriculture, health services, tourism, construction, and transportation. The situation demands close attention as the weather develops over the next few days.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

MUST READ: Biden At Peace With Decision To Withdraw From 2024 Race