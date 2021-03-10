Nepal's ruling party of ex Maoists and fellow communists split after the top court of Nepal ruled its name as unlawful, pushing the country into a major political crisis.

Nepal’s ruling party consisting of Ex-Maoists and Communists split on Tuesday after the top election body of the nation declared that its name was ‘unlawful’. the decision pushed the country into [political uncertainty and the decision could have serious political implications.

The Himalayan nation has been in a state of turmoil for months now after Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli dissolved the parliament in December and accused many members of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) of being uncooperative.

The National Communist Party was formed in the year 2018 by a merger between Oli’s Communist party- CPN-UML and the leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s party called- Communist Party of Nepal (Maoists Center). The Supreme Court of Nepal ruled that the party had no right over the NCP name as another separate communist faction was already using the name. this was declared illegal and the top court quashed the formation of the 2018 formed party on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the top election body concurred and stated that it had further dismissed KP Oli’s National Communist Party (NCP) which had held a two-third parliamentary majority as per the electoral register.

Girrirajimani Pokhriyal, a member of CPN (Maoist Centre) stated that the party is having discussions on whether to withdraw its support from the government although no final decision has been made.

fragile alliances have been struck amidst Nepal’s three dominant parties since the year 2008, and there was a possibility that a majority government would bring stability and development that was much needed for the nation.

