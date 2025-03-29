Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Nepal Unrest: Why Citizens Are Demanding The Return Of The Monarchy

Kathmandu erupted in turmoil as pro-monarchy protesters clashed with security forces, demanding the return of former King Gyanendra Shah. The violent unrest left two dead, including a journalist, prompting a government-imposed curfew and military intervention.

Nepal Unrest: The streets of Nepal’s capital turned into a battleground on Friday as pro-monarchy demonstrators clashed with security forces, demanding the reinstatement of former King Gyanendra Shah. The violent unrest resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a journalist, and left over 30 others injured. In response, authorities imposed a curfew and called in the army to restore order.

Why Are Nepalis Protesting?

The demonstrations stem from widespread discontent with Nepal’s political system, which has seen 13 different governments since the monarchy was abolished in 2008. Frustration over corruption, economic difficulties, and political instability has fueled calls for the return of the monarchy.

“We need the country to return to monarchy and the king to come back because the political parties and system have failed,” said Rajendra Bahadur Khati, a pro-monarchy protester, speaking to the Associated Press (AP).

According to PTI, thousands of royalists waving Nepal’s national flag and carrying images of Gyanendra Shah gathered at Tinkune, chanting slogans such as “Raja aau, desh bachau” (May the King come to save the country) and “Down with the corrupt government.”

Escalation of Violence in Nepal

The movement has been gaining momentum since February 19, when Shah, in a Democracy Day message, urged his supporters to rally behind him. This call to action has led to multiple demonstrations, including a major rally on March 9 when Shah returned from religious visits across Nepal. As per ANI, thousands of his supporters had blocked the entrance to Tribhuvan International Airport, disrupting airport operations.

Friday’s protests quickly descended into chaos as demonstrators torched eight vehicles and vandalized several buildings, including the offices of Kantipur Television and Annapurna Post. They also looted a supermarket and attacked the office of the CPN-Unified Socialists in Baneshwor, PTI reported.

Authorities imposed a five-hour curfew in multiple areas, including Tinkune, Koteshwor, Baneshwor Chowk, and Gaushala, in an attempt to curb the unrest.

Nepal PM Convenes Emergency Meeting

Prime Minister K P Oli convened an emergency cabinet meeting to address the deteriorating situation. The Home Ministry placed the blame squarely on the protest organizers. “The organizers themselves are responsible for such acts,” the ministry stated, warning that those violating the law would face consequences.

The confrontation escalated when protesters attempted to breach police barricades. In response, security forces deployed tear gas, water cannons, and blank rounds to disperse the crowd.

Also Read: Explainer: How Common Are Earthquakes in Myanmar?

nepal Monarchy Nepal protests

