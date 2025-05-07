Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Despite Heinous Attack On Our Neighbour’: Nepali Lawmaker’s Stinging Remarks Against Pakistani Delegation’s Visit Amid Tensions With India

‘Despite Heinous Attack On Our Neighbour’: Nepali Lawmaker’s Stinging Remarks Against Pakistani Delegation’s Visit Amid Tensions With India

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Nepali lawmakers demanded decisive action from the government in distancing from terror-sponsoring states.

‘Despite Heinous Attack On Our Neighbour’: Nepali Lawmaker’s Stinging Remarks Against Pakistani Delegation’s Visit Amid Tensions With India

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, Nepali lawmakers sought action from the government in distancing the country from terror-sponsoring states.


In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen, lawmakers on Wednesday demanded decisive action from the Nepal government in distancing the country from states sponsoring terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Sarbendra Nath Shukla, a lawmaker from the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, led the charge during a parliamentary session, urging the government to reassess its foreign policy approach in light of increasing regional terror threats.

“Especially when it comes to terrorism, the whole world is divided into two factions: One is the backbone of terrorism and its supporters, and the other is standing against terrorism. These two factions have been seen at the forefront,” Shukla said, according to ANI. “(If and when there are) terror attacks in any of the regions of South Asia, Nepal, indirectly or directly, remain(s) affected. Now the time has arrived that we have to stand in support of the forces fighting against terrorism by making policy.”

Without explicitly mentioning Islamabad, Shukla further warned about the risks of maintaining relations with countries that support terrorism. “Nepal, while standing against terrorism, those countries that directly or indirectly support the terrorism we should maintain the distance. The government should give enough attention to it; otherwise, relations with those countries might result in Nepal being a common playground to harbour terrorism,” he cautioned, implicitly referring to Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Adding weight to the demand, NP Saud, former foreign minister and a sitting lawmaker from the ruling Nepali Congress, condemned the government’s decision to host a Pakistani Army delegation amidst rising tensions with New Delhi.

“On April 22, Pahalgam saw a heinous terrorist attack. In that attack, 26 people were killed, including a Nepali citizen, Sudeep Neupane. Nepali citizens also have become the target of terrorist attacks. This attack has escalated tension between India and Pakistan,” ANI quoted Saud as saying.

Criticising the timing of the military visit, Saud stated, “Despite the heinous attack on our neighbour and the situation that unfolded following it, neglecting the situation, a high-level Pakistani Army delegation is on a visit to Nepal. Although the visit was pre-planned, it was necessary to be sensitive to the current situation and diplomatically postpone the visit for the time being and wait for an appropriate time.”

The strong parliamentary statements came on the same day the Indian Armed Forces launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out in response to the Pahalgam attack, as confirmed by India’s Ministry of Defence.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the ministry said, reiterating that the strikes were a direct consequence of the “barbaric” terror assault that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

ALSO READ: India Is Justified In Striking Terrorist Infrastructure, No Nation Should Have To Accept Terror Attacks: Rishi Sunak

Filed under

India Pakistan tensions Nepali Lawmakers Operation Sindoor

Tensions continue to rise

Gurudwara in Poonch Damaged by Cross-Border Shelling; Civilians Killed Across District
newsx

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack
In a move to strengthen e

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response
All educational instituti

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes
Pakistan Shells Civilian

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted
newsx

India: Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills Conducted Following MHA Directive On New Threats
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gurudwara in Poonch Damaged by Cross-Border Shelling; Civilians Killed Across District

Gurudwara in Poonch Damaged by Cross-Border Shelling; Civilians Killed Across District

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor Brings Justice: Hajipur Women Wear Sindoor Again After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response

Operation Sindoor: Bomb Blast Mock Drill Held at RML Hospital to Test Emergency Response

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Schools Shut in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted

Pakistan Shells Civilian Homes After Operation Sindoor; Killing People, Gurdwara Targeted

Entertainment

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media