‘Despite Heinous Attack On Our Neighbour’: Nepali Lawmaker’s Stinging Remarks Against Pakistani Delegation’s Visit Amid Tensions With India

In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen, lawmakers on Wednesday demanded decisive action from the Nepal government in distancing the country from states sponsoring terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Sarbendra Nath Shukla, a lawmaker from the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, led the charge during a parliamentary session, urging the government to reassess its foreign policy approach in light of increasing regional terror threats.

“Especially when it comes to terrorism, the whole world is divided into two factions: One is the backbone of terrorism and its supporters, and the other is standing against terrorism. These two factions have been seen at the forefront,” Shukla said, according to ANI. “(If and when there are) terror attacks in any of the regions of South Asia, Nepal, indirectly or directly, remain(s) affected. Now the time has arrived that we have to stand in support of the forces fighting against terrorism by making policy.”

Without explicitly mentioning Islamabad, Shukla further warned about the risks of maintaining relations with countries that support terrorism. “Nepal, while standing against terrorism, those countries that directly or indirectly support the terrorism we should maintain the distance. The government should give enough attention to it; otherwise, relations with those countries might result in Nepal being a common playground to harbour terrorism,” he cautioned, implicitly referring to Pakistan.

Adding weight to the demand, NP Saud, former foreign minister and a sitting lawmaker from the ruling Nepali Congress, condemned the government’s decision to host a Pakistani Army delegation amidst rising tensions with New Delhi.

“On April 22, Pahalgam saw a heinous terrorist attack. In that attack, 26 people were killed, including a Nepali citizen, Sudeep Neupane. Nepali citizens also have become the target of terrorist attacks. This attack has escalated tension between India and Pakistan,” ANI quoted Saud as saying.

Criticising the timing of the military visit, Saud stated, “Despite the heinous attack on our neighbour and the situation that unfolded following it, neglecting the situation, a high-level Pakistani Army delegation is on a visit to Nepal. Although the visit was pre-planned, it was necessary to be sensitive to the current situation and diplomatically postpone the visit for the time being and wait for an appropriate time.”

The strong parliamentary statements came on the same day the Indian Armed Forces launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out in response to the Pahalgam attack, as confirmed by India’s Ministry of Defence.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the ministry said, reiterating that the strikes were a direct consequence of the “barbaric” terror assault that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

