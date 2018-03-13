First woman President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has been re-elected as President for the second time. Bhandari was first elected as head of the Himalayan country in 2015. Bhandari received 39,725 votes while her opposite candidate Kumari Laxmi Rai from Nepali Congress just managed to get 11,730 votes. Bhandari had earlier elected as a lawmaker in Nepal Parliament for two successive terms in 1994 and 1999.

Bidya Devi Bhandari has been elected as Nepal President for a second term. Bhandari defeated Kumari Laxmi Rai from Opposition Nepali Congress with a staggering majority in the Presidential election. Nation first female President tenure has been extended for another 5 years. Bhandari received nearly 2/3 of the lawmakers vote to preserve her post. Bhandari got 39,725 votes while her opposition candidate Rai secured 11,730 votes. Her clean and uncontroversial image is one of the main reason for Bhandari re-election as head of the Himalayan country. She was supported by the ruling Left alliance.

It was clear before the elections that she is going to again elected as president. However, political pundits in Nepal says that she has done nothing for women empowerment during her tenure. She joined the political in her teens and was part of a campaign against monarchy’s centuries-long rule and later married communist leader Madan Bhandari. After the death of her husband in a car accident, she started participating in active politics and later elected as a lawmaker in Nepal Parliament in 1994 and chosen again in 1999. She became Nepal’s first woman President in 2015, three years back.

The CPM-UML commands a total vote of 23,356 with 148 lawmakers in the Federal Parliament and 243 in Provincial Assemblies. With account for 10,319 votes, CPN (Maoist Centre) has 65 lawmakers in Parliament and 108 in Provincial Assemblies. The Nepali Congress has a total vote of 11,428, which has 76 seats in Parliament and 113 in Provincial Assemblies. Bhandari is not the single woman to hold the top post in the Nepal politics. Sushila Karki had served as the country’s first female Chief Justice and took stern action corruption. An electoral college, including members of parliament and provincial assemblies, will vote in the election.

