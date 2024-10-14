Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Netanyahu Denies Claims of Targeting UN Peacekeepers

Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected allegations that Israeli forces intentionally attacked UN peacekeepers operating in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu Denies Claims of Targeting UN Peacekeepers

Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly rejected allegations that Israeli forces intentionally attacked UN peacekeepers operating in southern Lebanon. In a video statement released on Monday, he labeled these accusations as “completely false.”

Emphasizing Communication with UNIFIL

Netanyahu asserted that Israel has consistently urged UN peacekeepers to distance themselves from areas of conflict near the Lebanon border. He stated, “It’s exactly the opposite,” emphasizing that Israel had repeatedly requested UNIFIL to temporarily vacate the combat zone to ensure their safety.

Commitment to Self-Defense

The Prime Minister underscored the Israeli military’s commitment to avoiding harm to UN personnel while engaging with Hezbollah fighters. “Israel has every right to defend itself against Hezbollah and will continue to do so,” he affirmed. He reiterated that the safest course of action for UNIFIL is to heed Israel’s requests and stay clear of potentially dangerous areas.

