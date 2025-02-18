Netanyahu Directs Immediate Enforcement Of UNRWA Law Following Knesset Approval

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the immediate enforcement of the UNRWA law, which was passed with strong support in the Knesset.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed the immediate enforcement of the UNRWA law, which was passed with strong support in the Knesset. This move signals Israel’s firm stance against the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) within its territory.

UNRWA: A Relief and Development Agency

UNRWA is a humanitarian agency established by the United Nations to provide aid and development support to Palestinian refugees. It operates in several regions, including Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria, offering services such as education, healthcare, and food assistance. However, Israel has long accused the agency of political bias and of aiding groups that threaten its security.

Official Announcement on Social Media

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the decision on social media. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the office stated: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the UNRWA law, which was passed by the Knesset with broad support, be enforced immediately.”

The statement further clarified that “there are no restrictions on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s directive.” This indicates that Israeli authorities will proceed with immediate actions to curb the agency’s presence and activities in the country.

Background: Knesset’s Decision to Ban UNRWA

In October 2024, the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, passed two significant laws aimed at terminating UNRWA’s operations within Israel’s jurisdiction. The first law called for ending the agency’s activities, while the second prohibited any contact between Israeli authorities and UNRWA officials. The passage of these laws reflected growing concerns within Israel’s leadership regarding the agency’s role in the region.

Growing Tensions Over UNRWA’s Role

Israel has repeatedly criticized UNRWA, accusing it of harboring individuals linked to terrorist organizations and promoting anti-Israel sentiments through its educational materials. The agency, however, has denied these allegations, asserting that it operates in accordance with international humanitarian principles.

The decision to enforce the law comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, particularly in light of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Critics argue that shutting down UNRWA operations could have severe humanitarian consequences, particularly for Palestinian refugees who rely on the agency for essential services.

International Reactions Expected

The enforcement of the UNRWA law is likely to draw strong reactions from international organizations and governments that support the agency’s work. The United Nations, as well as several countries, have previously voiced concerns over attempts to dismantle or restrict UNRWA’s operations, citing the potential impact on displaced Palestinian communities.

With Netanyahu’s latest directive, Israel is set to move forward with the implementation of these laws, marking a significant shift in its policy towards UNRWA. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to this development and what measures, if any, will be taken to address the humanitarian concerns raised by this decision.