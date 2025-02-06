Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Netanyahu Gifts Trump Golden Beeper At Washington Meeting

Netanyahu gifts Trump a golden beeper, symbolizing Israel's strategic sabotage of Hezbollah's communication devices, resulting in significant casualties.

Netanyahu Gifts Trump Golden Beeper At Washington Meeting

Trump proposes US control of Gaza, envisioning redevelopment while suggesting Palestinians relocate, sparking controversy.


In a recent meeting at the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted U.S. President Donald Trump a golden beeper, along with a regular pager. This unusual gift was a symbolic nod to Israel’s strategic sabotage operation against Hezbollah in September 2024. Trump praised the operation, calling it “grand” and “a great operation”.

The operation, which took place on September 17 and 18, saw thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon explode, causing significant casualties. The attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 42 people, including civilians, and injured around 4,000 others. The IDF later revealed that the Mossad intelligence agency played a crucial role in planting explosives inside the pagers ordered by Hezbollah.

Netanyahu’s decision to gift the beepers to Trump highlights the close relationship between the two leaders and their shared commitment to combating terrorism. The operation not only dealt a significant blow to Hezbollah but also showcased Israel’s advanced intelligence capabilities.

The aftermath of the operation saw Israel and Hezbollah engage in further hostilities, with both sides suffering losses. Despite the ongoing conflict, Netanyahu’s gesture to Trump underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing security threats.

As the world watches the developments in the Middle East, the golden beeper remains a powerful symbol of Israel’s determination to protect its citizens and disrupt terrorist networks.

