Israel’s cabinet voted early Friday to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service, Reuters reported, citing a decision announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office that attributed the loss of confidence in Bar—who has led Shin Bet since 2021—as the reason for removal.

The dismissal, effective April 10, came after three days of widespread protests, with demonstrators expressing outrage at the decision.

Bar, who did not attend the cabinet meeting, responded in a letter to the ministers, arguing that the process surrounding his dismissal was illegal and based on unfounded claims, the report stated. He also accused the government of undermining the country’s institutions and said the decision was influenced by political motivations.

The protests, which erupted across Israel, reached a peak late Thursday when police used water cannons to disperse crowds in Tel Aviv and near the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem. According to reports, demonstrators attempted to break through security barriers, with authorities making multiple arrests. Many protesters not only opposed Bar’s firing but also voiced their anger over the resumption of military action in Gaza.

Bar, in his letter to the government, framed his dismissal as driven by “conflicts of interest” and “completely unacceptable motives.” He also revealed that he had intended to step down early to take responsibility for intelligence failures that contributed to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

The protests surrounding Bar’s ouster come amid growing divisions in Israel, particularly since Netanyahu returned to power at the helm of a right-wing coalition in late 2022. Protests have intensified in recent months against the government’s judicial reform plan, which critics argue undermines democracy, while supporters claim it is necessary to curb judicial overreach.