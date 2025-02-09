Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Netanyahu Hails Trump, Says His Gaza Plan Is Novel And Correct Approach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calling it a “fresh idea” that could reshape the region. His remarks, made during a Fox News interview, come amid tensions with the Biden administration over U.S. policy on Israel’s war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calling it a "fresh idea".


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed strong support for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, calling it “the first fresh idea in years.”

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Fox News’ Mark Levin, Netanyahu stated, “It has the potential to change everything in Gaza.” The remarks mark the third interview he has given to a sympathetic media outlet during his six-day trip to Washington, D.C., while largely avoiding interactions with accompanying Israeli journalists.

Netanyahu Defends the Plan

Netanyahu dismissed concerns that the plan involves forced displacement or ethnic cleansing. “Not forcible eviction,” he clarified. “Not ethnic cleansing. Getting out from what all these countries and all these do-gooders say is an open-air prison. Why do you want to keep them in prison?”

According to Netanyahu, the proposal includes provisions allowing Gazans to return home in the future, contradicting Trump’s initial assertion that relocation would be permanent.

“Give them an option to relocate temporarily while we rebuild the place physically and while we also rebuild it in terms of radicalization,” he explained. “You want to come back? You have to disavow terrorism, but you can come back.”

Netanyahu Acknowledges Challenge of Finding a Destination

One of the primary challenges, Netanyahu acknowledged, is determining where displaced Gazans would be relocated. Nonetheless, he described Trump’s approach as “novel” and “the correct approach… a very, very good, new approach.”

During the interview, Netanyahu also refuted claims that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff pressured him into accepting the ongoing hostage release deal with Hamas.

“We had a real, not only friendly, but eye-to-eye conversation,” Netanyahu said. “What happened was, I accepted this deal months ago. Hamas refused the deal.”

Strained Relations with Biden Administration

Israeli PM acknowledged that he initially appreciated the Biden administration’s support at the onset of the war. However, he alleged that as political pressure mounted on President Joe Biden, Washington changed its stance.

“As pressure built on Biden to change his position on Israel, the White House said that if Israel goes into Rafah, ‘we’ll stop the weapons,’” Netanyahu claimed.

Some members of his cabinet, he noted, have argued in favor of ending the war in Gaza due to U.S. opposition. However, Israeli PM issued a stark warning against yielding to external pressure.

“If we become a vassal state, we will not survive,” he cautioned.

