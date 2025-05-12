Netanyahu Hails Trump’s Role In Securing Release Of Edan Alexander After 584 Days In Captivity

After spending 584 days in Hamas captivity, Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander has returned to Israel in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an “emotional moment.” The 21-year-old, a member of the IDF’s Golani Brigade, was kidnapped during the 2023 Hamas attacks and held hostage in Gaza.

Welcoming Alexander’s release, Netanyahu emphasized the role of sustained Israeli military pressure and diplomatic efforts led by former U.S. President Donald Trump. “This is a very emotional moment Edan Alexander has returned home. We embrace him and his family,” Netanyahu said. “This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump. This is a winning combination.”

Netanyahu added that he spoke with Trump, who reaffirmed his continued support for Israel. “He said, ‘I am committed to Israel; to continuing to work with you in close cooperation’ in order to achieve all our war objectives: releasing all of the hostages and defeating Hamas. These goals go hand in hand,” the Prime Minister said.

IDF Vows to Bring Remaining Hostages Home

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Alexander’s return and pledged to continue efforts to secure the release of the remaining 58 hostages. IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani stated, “Edan Alexander finally returned home today after 584 days in Hamas captivity. It is our duty to ensure that all our remaining hostages return home. The IDF remains committed to dismantling Hamas and neutralizing all terrorist threats.”

Hostages Forum: Edan’s Return Must Signal More Releases

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed the release, calling it a pivotal moment. In a statement on X, the group said:

“Welcome back Edan. Edan Alexander, 21, from Tenafly, New Jersey, was kidnapped from his IDF base and has now returned after 584 agonizing days. At 18, he chose to volunteer as a lone soldier in Israel. Edan is returning to his parents Yael and Adi, brothers Lamika and Roy, and a large circle of friends in Israel and the U.S. His return must be the beginning of an agreement that brings all 58 abductees home.”

Ceasefire Talks Ongoing as Mediators Engage Hamas

Hamas, according to a report by Al Jazeera, stated that Alexander’s release came “as part of the efforts being made by mediators to achieve a ceasefire.” Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli negotiators will travel to Qatar on Tuesday to engage in further talks regarding the release of the remaining hostages.

