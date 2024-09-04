Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly stated that Israel must retain open-ended control over Gaza’s border with Egypt, a stance that is complicating ongoing cease-fire negotiations. His comments come as the United States works on a new proposal aimed at ending nearly 11 months of conflict and facilitating a hostage release.

The control of the Philadelphi corridor—a narrow strip of land along Gaza’s border with Egypt that Israeli troops captured in May—has emerged as a major sticking point in negotiations. Hamas is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as part of a multi-phase truce deal. Egypt, along with the U.S. and Qatar, is mediating the talks and has also called for a specific timeline for Israeli troop withdrawal from the corridor. The United Arab Emirates, a signatory of the 2020 Abraham Accords with Israel, has also voiced criticism of Israel’s position.

Netanyahu, speaking to foreign journalists, defended Israel’s need to control the border to prevent Hamas from rearming via smuggling. He asserted that maintaining control of the corridor is crucial for ensuring that Hamas cannot launch further attacks like the one on October 7. “Gaza must be demilitarized, and this can only happen if the Philadelphi corridor remains under firm control,” Netanyahu stated, citing the discovery of numerous tunnels beneath the border.

The Israeli Prime Minister indicated that Israel would only consider withdrawing from the corridor if a reliable alternative force were in place to monitor it. “Show me someone who can effectively prevent smuggling, and then we’ll consider it,” Netanyahu said. “Until that happens, we’re staying.”

The situation has intensified pressure from families of hostages, who have criticized Netanyahu for obstructing a potential deal following the death of six hostages last week during an attempted rescue operation. Protesters in Israel have also called for a resolution, urging the government to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Netanyahu has defended his position, arguing that it is necessary to neutralize the threat posed by Hamas. He acknowledged the anguish of hostage families but emphasized the need for strategic judgment over emotional responses. When asked about a timeline for ending the conflict, he declined to provide one, stating, “We will continue as long as it takes to achieve victory. We are getting closer.”

The Prime Minister has repeatedly claimed that maintaining control of the border will exert pressure on Hamas to release hostages. He inaccurately stated that the invasion of Rafah in May was responsible for Hamas’ first hostage release, which actually occurred in November under a separate cease-fire agreement.