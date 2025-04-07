Netanyahu Meets Trump: Tariffs, Hostages, And Middle East Strategy

Home
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, becoming the first foreign leader to make a direct appeal regarding the sweeping tariffs the US recently imposed.

The visit, arranged on short notice, highlighted the urgency of the matter for Israel’s economy and its strategic interests in the region. Netanyahu’s arrival comes just days after Trump imposed a 17 percent tariff on Israeli goods as part of a broader economic push he dubbed “Liberation Day.”

Economic Stakes and Diplomatic Tensions

Netanyahu’s goal was clear — to discuss what he called a “crucial” issue for Israel’s economy.

“I’m the first international leader, the first foreign leader who will meet with President Trump on a matter so crucial to Israel’s economy,” Netanyahu said before departing for Washington.

He emphasized that many world leaders were waiting for such an opportunity, adding, “I believe this reflects the special personal relationship and the unique bond between the United States and Israel, which is so vital at this time.”

Upon his arrival, Netanyahu met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. On Monday, he also sat down with Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East.

Despite high expectations, a planned joint press conference was abruptly canceled without explanation — a surprising break from protocol, especially since both leaders addressed the media during Netanyahu’s last visit.

Trump, commenting ahead of the talks, said, “We’re going to talk about trade, and we’re going to talk about the obvious subject.”

He added, “There’s a lot of things going on with the Middle East right now that have to be silenced.”

Gaza Conflict and Hostage Concerns

A major focus of the talks was the war in Gaza, which reignited after the collapse of a ceasefire brokered by the US, Egypt, and Qatar. Israel resumed heavy strikes on Gaza after the truce with Hamas broke down in mid-March.

The conflict, originally triggered by a Hamas attack in October 2023, continues to dominate regional diplomacy. Trump has voiced strong support for Israel and accused Hamas of obstructing hostage releases.

Among the issues raising international concern is the killing of 15 medics and rescue workers by Israeli forces last month. While global condemnation followed, the US has largely sidestepped the incident. In response, Israel’s army chief ordered a deeper investigation.

In a separate diplomatic push, French President Emmanuel Macron initiated a joint call with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan to Trump. During his visit to Cairo, they advocated for a swift return to the truce and emphasized that post-war governance of Gaza should be handled solely by the Palestinian Authority — dismissing Trump’s suggestion that the US might take charge of the enclave after the conflict.

Iran Talks and ICC Tensions

The meeting also touched on concerns about Iran. Trump continues to advocate for direct negotiations with Tehran to forge a new nuclear deal.

In contrast, Iran has proposed indirect talks, calling the move “generous, responsible and wise,” according to foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai.

Speculation continues around a potential Israeli strike — possibly with US backing — if diplomatic efforts with Iran fall apart.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington after a stop in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced his country’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court. The decision followed the ICC’s issuance of an arrest warrant against Netanyahu related to the Gaza war.

Both Netanyahu and Orban had phone conversations with Trump ahead of the Washington visit, reinforcing the tightly woven political and strategic threads linking the discussions.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Protests Prompt US Government To Warn Citizens Of Safety Risks

 

 

