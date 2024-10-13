Netanyahu Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata: “Champion Of India-Israel Friendship”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the passing of industrialist and global icon Ratan Tata. In a heartfelt message, Netanyahu noted that many in Israel are mourning the loss of Mr. Tata, who died on October 9 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai during a routine health check.

In his letter, Netanyahu lauded Ratan Tata’s significant contributions to enhancing the friendship between India and Israel. He wrote, “I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries.” Netanyahu also requested that Prime Minister Modi convey his condolences to Tata’s family, underscoring the deep respect held for Tata’s legacy.

Global Tributes Pour In

Ratan Tata’s passing has drawn tributes from world leaders and business magnates alike, reflecting his impact beyond India. U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, described Tata as “a giant with a giant heart,” recalling that his first congratulatory message upon being nominated as ambassador came from Tata. Garcetti highlighted Tata’s service to his hometown and his vision for a future marked by prosperity and equality.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his sorrow, stating, “France has lost a dear friend from India.” Macron acknowledged Tata’s visionary leadership in boosting industries in both India and France, and praised his philanthropic efforts and humility. He extended his deepest condolences to Tata’s family and the people of India, vowing to remember Tata’s lifelong commitment to societal betterment with admiration.

Prominent business figures, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, paid their respects to Ratan Tata. Pichai reflected on their last meeting at Google, where Tata’s inspiring vision for the future was evident. He stated, “He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring modern business leadership in India.” Pichai extended his heartfelt condolences to Tata’s loved ones.

Bill Gates shared his own memories of Tata, describing him as a “visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world.” In a LinkedIn post, Gates expressed admiration for Tata’s strong sense of purpose and commitment to service, recalling their collaboration on various initiatives aimed at enhancing people’s lives. Gates emphasized that Tata’s legacy will continue to inspire generations.

A Profound Loss

Ratan Tata’s death has elicited widespread grief and tributes from around the globe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered him as a visionary business leader and compassionate soul, underscoring the profound impact Tata had on individuals and society alike. As the world reflects on Tata’s legacy, it is evident that his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

