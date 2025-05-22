Home
Israel To Establish ‘Sterile Zone’ In Gaza – What Is The New Aid Delivery Plan Promised By Netanyahu?

Netanyahu said Israel is just days away from implementing a new aid distribution plan in Gaza as deadly airstrikes continue in the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Israel is just days away from implementing a new aid distribution plan in Gaza, even as deadly airstrikes continue and humanitarian aid fails to reach most of the besieged Palestinian population, The Associated Press reported.

The announcement comes amid mounting global pressure over the deepening humanitarian crisis and accusations that Israel is weaponising aid access. Despite the recent opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing, where dozens of trucks carrying food, fuel and medical supplies have entered since Monday, the United Nations says much of the aid remains stuck, reportedly hindered by Israeli military restrictions and fears of looting.

“It’s something that we are looking at and something that has been discussed at a high level,” Netanyahu said, pledging that the new system would bring order and efficiency to the current chaos.

According to Netanyahu, the Israeli government plans to establish a “sterile zone” in southern Gaza, free of Hamas, where displaced civilians would be relocated and receive humanitarian assistance, AP reported. “For the purposes of its safety… they enter—and they don’t necessarily go back,” he said, according to AP.

The prime minister added that Israel would only end the war if Hamas releases all hostages and surrenders power — and if President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s population outside the territory is implemented.

The Trump plan, which envisions placing Gaza under U.S. control and evacuating its Palestinian population, has been overwhelmingly rejected by Palestinians and the international community.

Aid Groups and UN officials Say The Aid Trickle Is Dangerously Insufficient

Aid groups and U.N. officials describe the aid trickle as dangerously insufficient. Before the war, around 600 trucks entered Gaza daily. On Wednesday, Israel allowed in 100 trucks — a fraction of what is needed to stave off famine, the report said, quoting experts.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reportedly said that aid had entered Gaza, but most of it remained at the crossing because the Israeli military-designated routes are unsafe. “We need to ensure that we will not be looted,” AP quoted Antoine Renard, the World Food Program’s country chief for Palestine, as saying, even as 78 trucks waited to distribute their contents.

Despite challenges, more than a dozen trucks managed to reach warehouses in central Gaza by Wednesday night, a U.N. official told AP on condition of anonymity.

What is the New Gaza Aid Delivery Plan?

  • Netanyahu’s proposed aid system would involve small, heavily guarded distribution hubs coordinated by a U.S.-backed private group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
  • Four hubs are being built, and more are expected to open — including in the north — within the next month.
  • A GHF spokesperson, speaking anonymously in line with the group’s rules, told AP that the foundation “would never participate in or support any form of forced relocation of civilians.”

Critics, including humanitarian organizations and the United Nations, have argued that the new system legitimizes forced displacement and allows Israel to control humanitarian access for strategic purposes.

Violence Worsens As Tensions Escalate

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes intensified across Gaza, killing at least 86 people on Wednesday, including entire families and a week-old infant, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. In Khan Younis, 24 were killed, including 14 from one family. In Jabaliya, a strike killed two children and their parents.

Hospitals in northern Gaza are under siege, with aid groups and medical staff claiming that Israeli troops have surrounded two of the area’s last functioning hospitals, barring anyone from entering or exiting.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Israeli forces fired warning shots near a delegation of international diplomats visiting the Jenin refugee camp, prompting outrage from several European nations. The Israeli military said the group “deviated from the approved route” and that it would contact the countries involved to apologise, as reported by The Associated Press.

Early Thursday, Israel’s military reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen by Houthi rebels. No injuries or damage were reported.

The war began with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that reportedly killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken. According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 53,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and displaced more than 1.9 million people.

