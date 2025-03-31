Netanyahu has pressed ahead with his decision to appoint Eli Sharvit as the new head of Shin Bet, despite a court ruling temporarily freezing the dismissal of the incumbent chief.

Netanyahu has pressed ahead with his decision to appoint former navy commander Eli Sharvit as the new head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, despite a Supreme Court ruling temporarily freezing the dismissal of the incumbent Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pressed ahead with his decision to appoint former navy commander Eli Sharvit as the new head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, despite a Supreme Court ruling temporarily freezing the dismissal of the incumbent Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, AFP reported on Monday, citing the Israeli PM’s office.

Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Sharvit, who has served in the Israeli military for 36 years, would take charge of the security agency. However, it remains unclear when or how Sharvit could officially assume his post, as the Supreme Court has suspended Bar’s removal pending a ruling on the matter, the report said.

The move to oust Bar, initiated by Netanyahu on 21 March, stems from a breakdown in trust between the Prime Minister and the current Shin Bet chief, who became increasingly at odds with the government following his public criticism of its handling of the security situation, particularly regarding the Hamas attack on 7 October.

The Supreme Court intervened after petitions were filed by Israel’s opposition and a non-governmental organization, blocking Bar’s dismissal until after further legal proceedings. The Court has set a deadline for 8 April for appeals to be heard before a final ruling is made on Bar’s removal.

Opposition leader Benny Gantz, a former defense minister, has expressed grave concerns over the situation, warning that Israel is edging closer to a constitutional crisis. In a statement, Gantz reportedly described Netanyahu’s push to move forward with the appointment as part of a broader campaign against the judiciary. “What is clear is that the prime minister decided this morning to continue his campaign against the judicial system and lead the state of Israel toward a dangerous constitutional crisis,” Gantz said in a statement.

The appointment of the Shin Bet head should only proceed once the Supreme Court has rendered its decision, he added.

