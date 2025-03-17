Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Netanyahu Seeks to Oust Head of Israel’s Internal Security Service

Netanyahu Seeks to Oust Head of Israel’s Internal Security Service

Due to ongoing distrust, I have decided to bring a motion to the government to terminate the position of the head of Shin Bet, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu Seeks to Oust Head of Israel’s Internal Security Service

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu


Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will move to dismiss the director of Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) through a cabinet vote later this week, foreign media reported.

Netanyahu on Sunday evening met with Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, who has led the internal security service since 2021, informing Bar that he would bring a resolution to the government this week calling for the latter’s termination.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Due to ongoing distrust, I have decided to bring a motion to the government to terminate the position of the head of the Shin Bet,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on Sunday, adding, “Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a war for our very existence—a war on seven fronts.”

“At all times, but especially in such an existential war, the Prime Minister must have full confidence in the head of the Shin Bet. But unfortunately, the situation is the opposite—I do not have such confidence. I have a continuing distrust of the head of the Shin Bet. A distrust that has grown over time,” Netanyahu reportedly said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stressing that he was “full of appreciation for the women and men of the Shin Bet,” Netanyahu further said, “I am certain that this step is necessary for the rehabilitation of the organisation, for achieving all of our war goals, and for preventing the next disaster.”

ALSO READ: Does Russia Want Peace? European Leaders Skeptic Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks on Ukraine Ceasefire

Filed under

Israel security service netanyahu Ronen Bar Shin Bet

PM MODI

What Is Mini-Brazil PM Modi Mentioned In His Podcast With Lex Fridman?
Meta, the tech giant led

An Indian Bureaucrat Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg and His Facebook Team With a Single Click, Here’s...
newsx

Fighting Erupts Along Lebanon-Syria Border After Soldiers’ Killings: Report
newsx

Delhi Capitals Appoint This Player As Their Second Vice-Captain For IPL 2025
newsx

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Pays Rs 400 Crore In Taxes Amid Ayodhya’s Tourism Boom
The Statue Of Liberty

Why Is This French Politician Demanding The US To Give Back The Statue Of Liberty?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Mini-Brazil PM Modi Mentioned In His Podcast With Lex Fridman?

What Is Mini-Brazil PM Modi Mentioned In His Podcast With Lex Fridman?

An Indian Bureaucrat Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg and His Facebook Team With a Single Click, Here’s What Happened

An Indian Bureaucrat Outsmarted Mark Zuckerberg and His Facebook Team With a Single Click, Here’s...

Fighting Erupts Along Lebanon-Syria Border After Soldiers’ Killings: Report

Fighting Erupts Along Lebanon-Syria Border After Soldiers’ Killings: Report

Delhi Capitals Appoint This Player As Their Second Vice-Captain For IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Appoint This Player As Their Second Vice-Captain For IPL 2025

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Pays Rs 400 Crore In Taxes Amid Ayodhya’s Tourism Boom

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Pays Rs 400 Crore In Taxes Amid Ayodhya’s Tourism Boom

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What We Know!

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What

Why Was An FIR Registered Against Orry? Viral Influencer In Legal Trouble After His Visit To A Hotel Near Vaishno Devi

Why Was An FIR Registered Against Orry? Viral Influencer In Legal Trouble After His Visit

Pushpa 3 Confirmed! Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise To Return In 2028

Pushpa 3 Confirmed! Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise To Return In 2028

Veteran Actress And Choreographer Bindu Ghosh Passes Away At 76

Veteran Actress And Choreographer Bindu Ghosh Passes Away At 76

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Winner, Passes Away at 43

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Winner, Passes Away at 43

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips