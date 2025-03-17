Netanyahu Seeks to Oust Head of Israel’s Internal Security Service

Due to ongoing distrust, I have decided to bring a motion to the government to terminate the position of the head of Shin Bet, Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will move to dismiss the director of Shin Bet (Israel’s anti-terror General Security Service) through a cabinet vote later this week, foreign media reported.

Netanyahu on Sunday evening met with Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, who has led the internal security service since 2021, informing Bar that he would bring a resolution to the government this week calling for the latter’s termination.

“Due to ongoing distrust, I have decided to bring a motion to the government to terminate the position of the head of the Shin Bet,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on Sunday, adding, “Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a war for our very existence—a war on seven fronts.”

“At all times, but especially in such an existential war, the Prime Minister must have full confidence in the head of the Shin Bet. But unfortunately, the situation is the opposite—I do not have such confidence. I have a continuing distrust of the head of the Shin Bet. A distrust that has grown over time,” Netanyahu reportedly said.

Stressing that he was “full of appreciation for the women and men of the Shin Bet,” Netanyahu further said, “I am certain that this step is necessary for the rehabilitation of the organisation, for achieving all of our war goals, and for preventing the next disaster.”

