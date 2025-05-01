At Jerusalem’s Independence Day Bible Contest, PM Netanyahu sparked fury by saying defeating Hamas outweighs rescuing the 59 hostages in Gaza. Families of captives, now in their 573rd day of waiting, condemned the remark, calling hostage return the government's true moral priority.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ignited a wave of anger and despair among the families of hostages held by Hamas after stating that defeating the militant group takes precedence over securing the release of the 59 remaining captives in Gaza.

Independence Day Bible Contest

Speaking Thursday at the annual Independence Day Bible Contest in Jerusalem, Netanyahu addressed the long-standing hostage crisis—now in its 573rd day—but framed it as secondary to Israel’s broader military objectives.

“That is a very important goal,” Netanyahu said of the hostages’ release. “The war has a supreme objective. And that supreme objective is victory over our enemies. And that is what we will achieve.”

This marked the first time the prime minister has publicly and explicitly described freeing the hostages as a secondary goal—an assertion that the hostages’ families say confirms their long-standing fears.

Hostage Families Respond to Netanyahu: ‘The Return of the Hostages Is the Supreme Goal’

In a swift and emotional response, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a strongly worded statement, accusing Netanyahu of failing in his moral and national duty.

“Prime minister, the return of the hostages is not ‘less’ important – it is the supreme goal that should guide the government of Israel,” the forum said. “The families of the hostages are concerned.”

The forum also suggested Netanyahu’s remarks echo and legitimize a recent controversial statement by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who had downplayed the urgency of rescuing the captives.

“We need to tell the truth – bringing back the hostages is not the most important goal,” Smotrich had said. “It is, of course, a very, very, very, very important goal, but anyone who wants to destroy Hamas and eliminate the possibility of another Oct. 7 must understand that in Gaza, there can’t be a situation where Hamas remains present and intact.”

Public Sentiment and Political Pressure Mount Against Netanyahu

According to the forum, Netanyahu’s position runs counter to the views of the Israeli public, many of whom continue to protest his decision to end a previous cease-fire agreement with Hamas. That decision has led Israel back into active conflict, deepening fears over the fate of the hostages.

While Israeli authorities estimate that only 24 of the 59 hostages are still alive—among them American citizen Edan Alexander from New Jersey—these numbers were cast into doubt after a candid remark by Netanyahu’s wife.

Further controversy erupted when Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife, was overheard on a hot mic suggesting that “fewer” than 24 hostages remain alive. The offhand remark sparked intense backlash, with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum demanding transparency from the government.

“You sowed indescribable panic in the hearts of the families of the hostages – families already living in agonizing uncertainty,” the forum said. “If there is intelligence or new information regarding the condition of our loved ones, we demand full disclosure.”

The incident raised further questions about how much the government knows about the hostages’ conditions—and why such information would be known to Netanyahu’s spouse before being shared with the affected families.

