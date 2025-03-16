Netanyahu To Dismiss Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar Amid Growing Political Crisis

As Israel grapples with the fallout from the October 7 Hamas attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moves to oust Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, deepening political turmoil. The decision, framed as a matter of trust, is expected to spark fresh accusations of authoritarianism and deflection of blame.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to remove Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, through a cabinet vote later this week. The decision, which follows an escalating dispute over accountability for the deadly October 7 Hamas attack, is expected to trigger fresh accusations of authoritarianism against Netanyahu.

Loss of Confidence in Shin Bet Leadership

In a video statement on Sunday, Netanyahu cited an “ongoing distrust” between himself and Bar, asserting that it was impossible to continue working together.

“We are in the midst of a war for our very survival,” Netanyahu said. “At any time, but especially during such an existential war, the prime minister must have complete confidence in the director of the [Shin Bet]. Unfortunately, however, the situation is the opposite.”

Bar, who has led Shin Bet since 2021, has played a critical role in Israel’s security apparatus, overseeing intelligence operations against Palestinian militant groups. His dismissal would mark another shakeup in Israel’s security leadership following the October 7 attacks.

Dispute With Shin Bet Chief Over Responsibility for Hamas Attack

Tensions between Netanyahu and Bar have intensified since Shin Bet released a report acknowledging its failures in preventing the October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people—mostly civilians—and the abduction of 251 individuals. The report also pointed to government policies as a contributing factor, a stance that indirectly placed blame on Netanyahu’s administration.

Netanyahu, however, has refused to take any responsibility for the security lapses, despite having been in power for a total of 17 years. His far-right allies welcomed Bar’s removal. Former Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said the decision was “better late than never,” while Netanyahu’s cabinet supporters lauded it as a move to protect democracy.

Backlash from Opposition and Security Officials

The decision to dismiss Bar has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders and former security officials.

Yair Lapid, leader of the opposition, vowed to challenge Bar’s removal in court. Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak accused Netanyahu of undermining democratic institutions, stating, “He has gone off the rails and is rebelling against the rule of law.”

Israeli media have also criticized Netanyahu for previously allowing financial aid from Qatar to reach Hamas, a move seen as an effort to strengthen the militant group in Gaza as a counterweight to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Allegations of Political Interference and Blackmail

The political turmoil surrounding Bar’s dismissal intensified over the weekend when Nadav Argaman, Bar’s predecessor as Shin Bet chief, threatened to release sensitive information if Netanyahu was found to have broken the law. Netanyahu responded by accusing Argaman of blackmail and filing a police complaint.

Shin Bet has not issued an official response to Netanyahu’s announcement. However, Bar released a statement emphasizing his commitment to national security over personal loyalty.

“The Shin Bet chief answers first and foremost to the citizens of Israel,” Bar said. “The expectation of personal loyalty contradicts the public interest and is fundamentally flawed.”

Bar also joined calls for a full commission of inquiry into the security failures of October 7—a move Netanyahu has repeatedly resisted. The prime minister has consistently sought to shift blame onto the military and intelligence agencies.

