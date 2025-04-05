Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday to discuss newly announced tariffs, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing Israeli and US officials. The meeting with President Donald Trump is expected to be the first in-person diplomatic visit where a foreign leader will attempt to negotiate the removal of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

While Netanyahu’s office has not officially confirmed the visit, three Israeli officials and one White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the discussions to Reuters. The meeting is anticipated to also include talks on other key issues, including Iran, and Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

According to the report, the impromptu visit follows a phone call between Netanyahu and Trump on Thursday, during which the Israeli leader reportedly raised concerns about the tariffs. As part of a sweeping new tariff policy, Israel’s goods exports to the US now face a 17% tariff. The US is among Israel’s largest trading partners, and this tariff could impact Israeli exports, particularly machinery and medical equipment, the report said.

Israel has already taken steps to address the growing tensions over trade, with its government cancelling the remaining tariffs on US imports as of Tuesday. The two nations, who signed a free trade agreement 40 years ago, now have about 98% of goods from the US flowing into Israel tax-free, it added.

