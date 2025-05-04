Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Houthi Missile Strikes Near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Israeli PM Netanyahu has vowed a strong response after a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed near Israel’s Ben Gurion on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a strong response after a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels landed near Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion, on Sunday morning, the BBC reported on Sunday. The missile strike, which is believed to have been launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed group, resulted in injuries and disrupted air travel temporarily.

“We attacked in the past, we will attack in the future,” Netanyahu said in a video posted on social media, vowing retaliation against the Houthis. He, however, did not specify when or how the strikes would happen.

Reports suggest the missile hit an area near the main terminal of Ben Gurion airport, located just outside Tel Aviv. Israeli authorities confirmed that four people were injured in the blast, with another two wounded while trying to reach a shelter.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree reportedly said the Israeli airport was “no longer safe for air travel,” as reported by the BBC. The missile’s impact caused a large crater, which was shown to the media by senior Israeli police commander Yair Hetzroni, who noted that the crater had a diameter of “tens of meters” and was “tens of meters deep.”

According to the report, there was no significant structural damage to the airport, although the missile’s impact created a plume of black smoke visible in online footage, with drivers seen pulling over to take cover.

Sirens sounded across Israel as the missile neared, the BBC report said, adding that Israel’s Air Force is investigating why it failed to intercept the missile, which had breached the country’s sophisticated air defense systems.

Ben Gurion Airport resumed flights after temporarily halting air traffic. However, several international airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, and Delta, cancelled flights to and from the airport on Sunday.

Meanwhile Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, issued a strong warning, reportedly saying, “Anyone who hits us, we will hit them seven times stronger.”

Netanyahu is set to meet with ministers and defense officials later today to discuss the next steps in their response, the report said.

