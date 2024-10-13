Netanyahu Weighs Humanitarian Blockade on Northern Gaza as Pressure Mounts on Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering a controversial plan to impose a complete blockade on humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, with the intention of pressuring Hamas militants into submission. The proposed move would cut off food, water, and medicine to the region, potentially trapping hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians unable or unwilling to evacuate. While no formal decision has been made, parts of the plan are already being implemented, according to insiders.

Evacuation Orders and the Generals’ Plan

Israel has issued numerous evacuation orders throughout the ongoing conflict, the most recent of which came on Sunday. A group of retired Israeli generals has presented a proposal to Netanyahu and the Israeli parliament, advocating for a full-scale blockade of northern Gaza. Under the plan, Palestinians would have one week to evacuate the northern third of the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, before the area would be declared a closed military zone.

Once the deadline passes, anyone remaining would be considered a combatant, making them subject to military action. As described in the plan, Israeli forces would be permitted to deny food, water, medicine, and fuel to those staying behind, with the intention of either forcing Hamas to surrender or pressuring them to release the hostages taken during their October 7 attack.

No Formal Adoption of the Plan

Though the plan has yet to be fully adopted by the Israeli government, it is being studied by Netanyahu, who has reportedly considered various military strategies to weaken Hamas. One Israeli official confirmed that Netanyahu had reviewed the plan, while another said certain parts of it are already being implemented, though they declined to specify which. Both officials spoke under the condition of anonymity, as the plan has not been publicly discussed.

Israeli Offensive in the North and Ongoing Blockade

Israel’s military actions in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza have escalated, with heavy fighting reported since Sunday. According to the UN and Israel’s military agencies, no trucks carrying food, water, or medicine have entered northern Gaza since September 30. The situation is dire, with civilians trapped as Israeli troops sever key routes, making it nearly impossible for Palestinians to escape the combat zones.

Despite the evacuation orders, few Palestinians have left their homes in northern Gaza. Many are afraid, elderly, or sick, while others fear that there is no safe place to go, given that southern Gaza has also been hit by airstrikes. “All Gazans are afraid of the plan,” said Jomana Elkhalili, a 26-year-old Palestinian aid worker living in Gaza City. “Still, they will not flee. They will not make the mistake again … We know the place there is not safe,” she said, referring to the tent camps in the south where many displaced residents now live under constant threat.

Human Rights Concerns

The humanitarian consequences of the proposed blockade have sparked alarm among human rights organizations. These groups argue that the plan risks violating international law, which prohibits the use of food as a weapon and forbids forced relocations. Critics have also raised concerns that the plan would indiscriminately target civilians, who could be left without essential supplies.

“I’m most concerned by how the plan seems to say that if the population is given a chance to evacuate and they don’t, then somehow they all turn into legitimate military targets, which is absolutely not the case,” said Tania Hary, executive director of Gisha, an Israeli organization that advocates for Palestinians’ right to freedom of movement.

U.S. Opposition and International Reaction

The United States has openly opposed any plans for Israel to occupy Gaza or reduce the size of the territory. During a briefing, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the international community’s consensus against such a move. “It’s not just the United States that opposes any occupation of Gaza or any reduction in its size. It is the virtually unanimous opinion of the international community,” Miller stated.

Despite this opposition, Netanyahu has indicated a strong desire to crush Hamas and prevent the group from accessing aid. The chief architect of the “Generals’ Plan,” former National Security Council head Giora Eiland, defended the proposal, claiming that it offers the only path to breaking Hamas’s hold on northern Gaza. “They will either have to surrender or to starve,” Eiland explained. He noted that the siege could also pressure Hamas to release the remaining 100 Israeli hostages taken during the October 7 attack.

Life in Northern Gaza: Civilians Trapped

Since the start of Israel’s ground offensive, entire neighborhoods in northern Gaza have been reduced to rubble. Aid shipments, except for a small delivery of fuel to hospitals, have been virtually non-existent. The United Nations estimates that at least 400,000 people remain trapped in northern Gaza, unable to flee due to roadblocks and checkpoints set up by Israeli forces.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, warned that hunger is spreading rapidly. “With almost no basic supplies available, hunger is spreading,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.