Netanyahu, Zelensky Hold High-Stakes White House Meetings With Donald Trump: Is Iran War On The Agenda?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the White House for a closed-door meeting with US President Donald Trump. The encounter marks the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the outbreak of the war with Iran, which resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. According to reports, Netanyahu is expected to present new intelligence regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities and discuss the security situation in Lebanon, including efforts aimed at the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Why Is Netanyahu Visiting US?

This visit marks Prime Minister Netanyahu’s eighth White House visit during President Trump’s second term. Reports indicate that Netanyahu is facing growing domestic and international political pressure as relations with the White House have reportedly experienced strain. The friction comes as the United States paused military strikes against Iran to pursue peace negotiations, even as Iranian authorities claim diplomatic talks remain stalled.

However, Netanyahu’s trip to Washington DC was primarily scheduled so he could attend the memorial service for the late US Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch congressional advocate for Israel. The Israeli Prime Minister’s visit coincides with heightened domestic scrutiny for President Trump over the economic toll of the conflict, while Netanyahu himself faces an impending electoral challenge at home, where opposition parties are actively campaigning to oust his government.

Zelensky Holds White House Talks with Trump Alongside Netanyahu Visit

In a parallel high-level diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also met with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Zelensky’s visit comes amid an intensification of the Russia-Ukraine war, with major Ukrainian cities facing heavy ongoing missile and drone strikes. Discussions between Trump and Zelensky focused heavily on military aid and air defense capabilities. Following preliminary talks during the NATO Summit in Ankara where President Trump indicated that the US would license domestic production of Patriot missile defense interceptors in Ukraine. Zelensky reiterated requests for expanded air defense support to safeguard Ukrainian infrastructure from Russian strikes.

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