Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Netanyahu’s Poll Rebound Following Hezbollah Attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeing a boost in popularity following military successes against Hezbollah, as indicated by a recent opinion poll.

Netanyahu’s Poll Rebound Following Hezbollah Attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeing a boost in popularity following military successes against Hezbollah, as indicated by a recent opinion poll. This improvement comes after significant criticism he faced in the wake of the Hamas attacks on October 7.

A widely shared image shows Netanyahu in New York, reportedly giving the order for the assassination of Hezbollah’s long-time leader, Hassan Nasrallah, which has drawn considerable attention and may have played a role in his rising support.

According to the Channel 12 poll released on Sunday night, Netanyahu’s Likud party would secure the most seats if a general election were held. However, the poll suggests that the opposition parties might still hold enough seats to form a coalition government, preventing Netanyahu from gaining an outright majority.

ALSO READ: The Role Of The New Islamophobia Envoy: Challenges And Expectations

In a significant political move, Netanyahu welcomed former rival Gideon Saar into his coalition government. Saar, who leads a four-seat party, has taken the position of minister without portfolio and will join the Security Cabinet overseeing military operations. Netanyahu expressed optimism about their collaboration, stating, “We will work together, shoulder to shoulder, and I intend to seek his assistance in the forums that influence the conduct of the war.”

With Saar’s addition, Netanyahu now has a more stable majority of 68 seats in the 120-seat parliament. There had been speculation that the defense minister position, currently held by the well-regarded former general Yoav Gallant, might be given to Saar. However, this plan seems to have been set aside as Israel ramps up its military campaign against Hezbollah.

As tensions in the region rise, Netanyahu’s government faces the challenge of maintaining public support while navigating complex military and political issues. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether this rebound in popularity leads to lasting stability for the prime minister.

MUST READ: Teachers In England Accept Pay Rise Offer: Key Details And Implications

