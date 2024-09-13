Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Soham Shah, an Indian filmmaker, has filed a federal lawsuit against Netflix in New York, accusing the streaming giant of copying his 2009 film Luck for its globally acclaimed series Squid Game.

Soham Shah, an Indian filmmaker, has filed a federal lawsuit against Netflix in New York, accusing the streaming giant of copying his 2009 film Luck for its globally acclaimed series Squid Game. Shah’s complaint, lodged on Friday, alleges that the popular show is a “blatant rip-off” of his Hindi-language film, which centers around a group of financially desperate individuals who participate in deadly competitive games for a chance at monetary rewards.

Claims of Striking Similarities

According to Shah, the similarities between Squid Game and Luck are too significant to be mere coincidence. “The main plot, characters, themes, mood, setting and sequence of events of Squid Game are strikingly similar to that of Luck, defying any likelihood that such similarities could be coincidence,” Shah stated in his lawsuit.

READ MORE: Harris Claims Victory In Debate, Yet Impact On Key States Remains Limited

Netflix’s Response and Series Success

Netflix, known for its high-profile programming, quickly dismissed the allegations. “This claim has no merit,” a Netflix spokesperson declared. “Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong Hyuk and we intend to defend this matter vigorously.” The series, which made history as the first foreign-language drama to win top honors at the Emmy Awards, was a major hit for Netflix. It became the streaming service’s largest launch, with a production cost of $21 million, and viewers consumed 1.65 billion hours of the show within its first month. Netflix has announced that the second season is set for release on December 26, with a third season scheduled for 2025.

Ongoing Legal Challenges and Copyright Concerns

This lawsuit is not Netflix’s first encounter with copyright disputes. Earlier this year, the company settled a lawsuit from a writer who claimed that elements of his screenplay Totem were used without authorization in the hit series Stranger Things. Shah’s lawsuit extends beyond the Squid Game series, alleging that Netflix’s infringement includes related works such as a reality TV competition and an immersive experience planned for New York City next month. Shah claims that the success of Squid Game has boosted Netflix’s market value by over $900 million.

Legal Demands and Future Implications

Shah is seeking unspecified damages and an injunction to prevent Netflix from further infringing on his copyrights. His legal action aims to stop Netflix from marketing and streaming Squid Game, profiting from related merchandise, and developing additional content that could infringe upon his intellectual property.

Case Information

The case is filed under Shah v Netflix Inc., 24-cv-6925, in the US District Court, Southern District of New York.

ALSO READ: US Unveils Plan To Expose RT’s Role In Russian Intelligence Operations