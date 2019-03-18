Netherlands: Several people injured in shooting in Dutch city Utrecht: The shooting happened in the Dutch city of Utrecht. The anti-terrorism unit of the police has cordoned off the area. Reports said that three helicopters have been dispatched to the area. The shooting incident comes three days after the attack on worshippers in Christchurch, Newzealand.

Netherlands: Several people injured in shooting in Dutch city Utrecht: Several people were injured in the shooting incident in Netherland on Monday. The shooting happened in the Dutch city of Utrecht. The anti-terrorism unit of the police has cordoned off the area. Reports said that three helicopters have been dispatched to the area. Police have appealed people to stay away from the shooting site. The shooting happened at 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT).

The shooting incident comes three days after the attack on twin mosques in Newzealand. At least 5o worshippers were killed in the attack. Australian man identified as Brenton Tarrant entered Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch and opened fire on the worshippers. He then went to Linwood mosque, a few miles away, where he continued killing.

'Dutch police are saying that the shooting may have had a terrorist motive.'@SkyEnda has the latest as several people have been injured in a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht. Follow updates on this breaking story here: https://t.co/jzVW1TdZQI pic.twitter.com/13ls6D8z4T — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 18, 2019

More details awaited

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More