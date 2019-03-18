Netherlands shooting: Police catch suspect in Utrecht shooting, toll climbs to 3: Dutch police on Monday arrested the prime suspect in the shooting incident that killed three people and injured several others. He has been identified as a 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, a Turkish origin.

Netherlands shooting: Police catch suspect in Utrecht shooting, toll climbs to 3:

Dutch police on Monday arrested the prime suspect in the shooting incident that took place in Dutch city of Utrecht. Police arrested 37-year-old Turkish man at the Oudenoord in Utrecht. He has been identified as Gokmen Tanis. After the shooting, police had launched a massive hunt to nab the assailant. Raids were conducted at several places. A photograph of the accused was released on social media, warning people to stay alert.

The shooting took place when a gunman fired on a tram at 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT). A total of three people were killed and five others were wounded.

The security was heightened in the city following the shooting. Schools and mosques in Utrecht were closed.

The shooting took place in Dutch, three days after 50 people were killed in two mosques in New Zealand. The 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant on Friday entered Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch and fired at worshippers. Continuing the killing, he went to Linwood Mosque and again fired at worshippers.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More