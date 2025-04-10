Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Nevada Man Arrested After Keeping 7 Bengal Tigers As ‘Emotional Support Animals’

Nevada Man Arrested After Keeping 7 Bengal Tigers As ‘Emotional Support Animals’

Karl Mitchell, who has lived in Pahrump, roughly 100 kilometers west of Las Vegas, for a long time, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by an prohibited person.

Nevada Man Arrested After Keeping 7 Bengal Tigers As ‘Emotional Support Animals’


A 71-year-old Nevada man has been arrested after officials found seven Bengal tigers illegally kept on his desert land in Nye County. The man, Karl Mitchell, told authorities the animals were “emotional support animals” that aided him in dealing with PTSD, but officials stated he did not have the requisite legal permits and broke several public safety and animal welfare laws.

The arrest was made last Wednesday during a raid when Nye County law enforcement, accompanied by a veterinarian and wildlife experts, raided Mitchell’s property and took away the big cats. The tigers were moved to a safe, undisclosed sanctuary, where they will be kept under observation until further action is taken.

Mitchell, who has lived in Pahrump, roughly 100 kilometers west of Las Vegas, for a long time, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by an prohibited person. He cooperated at first but would not relinquish the keys to the tiger enclosures, prompting the response of a SWAT team.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told NBC News that Mitchell had a history of keeping large exotic animals on his property. “We have known for several years he has had big cats on his property, and for the last two years, this has been in violation because he had no permits for those cats,” McGill stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pictures and footage uploaded on social media depicted the tigers being led around open spaces and interacting with the public, which was cited as flagrant violations of animal safety and public welfare regulations.

Mitchell did, though, justify what he had done in an interview with The New York Times when he said, “They give me calmness, peace. They’re our whole life, and they’re our children.” He asserted that a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctor had certified that he needed the animals as PTSD therapy.

He also added that he had taken the tigers away from Joe Exotic, the now-jailed former zoo operator and star of Tiger King series, who was behind bars on charges of orchestrating a murder-for-hire.

Nevertheless, Nevada legislation is stringent regarding the keeping of exotic animals. An individual must have a “Special Conditions Animal Permit” to keep or care for animals such as tigers, and officials verified that Mitchell did not possess any. The state has been trying to stop unlicensed people from keeping big cats in private homes, as they can pose a threat to the community and to the animals themselves.

ALSO READ:

 

Filed under

7 Bengal Tigers Nevada man

Congress leader P Chidamb

Congress Leader Chidambaram Slams Modi Govt For Taking Credit Over Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition
James Cameron

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?
newsx

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks
In the video, the girl is

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8...
Apple

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s...
Jiang Jiaru was kidnapped

Sold As A Baby For Rs 3.29 Lakh, Teen Reunites With His Biological Mother After...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congress Leader Chidambaram Slams Modi Govt For Taking Credit Over Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

Congress Leader Chidambaram Slams Modi Govt For Taking Credit Over Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks

EU Freezes Tariff Retaliation As Trump Pauses Trade War, Opening Door To Renewed Talks

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8 Exam Outside Classroom

Tamil Nadu School Controversy: Dalit Girl On Her Periods Forced To Take Her Class 8...

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s What That Means

Apple Flew 600 Tons Of iPhones Out Of India To Dodge Trump’s China Tariffs, Here’s...

Entertainment

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms In Viral Video | Watch

‘Jiski Biwi Chhoti, Uska Bhi Bada Naam Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Picks Lifts Jaya Bachchan In Arms

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide