Monday, May 12, 2025
  'Never Again War': New Pope Demands Ukraine Peace, Gaza Ceasefire In Fiery First Blessing

‘Never Again War’: New Pope Demands Ukraine Peace, Gaza Ceasefire In Fiery First Blessing

In his debut Sunday address as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV urged an end to war, calling for a just peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza before a crowd of 100,000 at St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Leo XIV urges peace in Ukraine and calls for Gaza ceasefire during his first Sunday blessing before 100,000 at St. Peter’s Square.


In his first Sunday noon blessing as Pope, Leo XIV addressed an estimated crowd of 100,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square, calling for a “genuine and just peace” in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This marked his return to the iconic loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, a setting made famous by his election as the first American pope. Leo XIV used this moment to reiterate his commitment to peace and global unity.

A Call for Peace and Reflection

During his address, the new pontiff reflected on the pressing conflicts around the world, emphasizing the importance of peace. “I too address the world’s great powers by repeating the ever-present call ‘never again war,’” he said. His words echoed a deep desire for reconciliation, urging international leaders to prioritize peace.

Leo XIV’s message touched on the ongoing suffering in Ukraine. “I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people,” he shared with the crowd. He advocated for “genuine, just, and lasting peace” to be achieved as quickly as possible, urging the release of prisoners of war and the return of displaced children to their families.

The pope also expressed his support for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, welcoming it as a positive step. In addition, he called for immediate action to end the violence in Gaza, highlighting the need for humanitarian aid to be provided to the civilian population and all hostages to be freed.

A Novel Approach to the Papacy by New Pope

Leo XIV’s Sunday blessing was a significant departure from the practices of his predecessors. While previous popes delivered their greetings from the Apostolic Palace’s studio window, Leo chose to speak directly from the heart of St. Peter’s Square, symbolizing his approachability and connection with the faithful.

In a further deviation from tradition, the pope sang the Regina Caeli, a Latin prayer typically recited during the Easter season. This gesture introduced a novel element to the occasion, signaling his willingness to incorporate tradition with fresh expressions of faith.

The Return to Tradition by New Pope

Pope Leo XIV’s embrace of tradition has garnered attention from both conservative and progressive circles within the church. Traditionalists, particularly those disillusioned by Pope Francis’ reforms, have expressed cautious optimism about the new pope’s style. On Thursday evening, Leo wore the formal red cape associated with the papacy, a stark contrast to Francis’ more relaxed approach to liturgical dress. Additionally, the pope returned to wearing the simple white cassock and his silver pectoral cross, marking a departure from the ornate one he had previously worn, which contained relics of St. Augustine and St. Monica.

Notably, two prominent European conservative figures, Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini, were present in the square during Leo’s first noon blessing, signifying their support for the new pontiff’s more traditional stance.

In a heartfelt tribute to Mother’s Day, which was being celebrated in many countries, Pope Leo XIV extended his blessings to all mothers, including those who have passed away. The crowd responded enthusiastically, with cheers and the sound of marching bands filling the square as the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica rang out in celebration.

Filed under

ceasefire gaza Pope Leo XIV ukraine

