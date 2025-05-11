Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
‘Never Again War’, Pope Leo Backs India-Pakistan Ceasefire In First Sunday Address, Calls For Global Peace

India's operation was a retaliation to a deadly terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. Indian intelligence linked the attack to Pakistan-based terror groups.

In his first public Sunday appearance since his election as the 267th pope, Pope Leo XIV made a powerful appeal for global peace, welcoming the India-Pakistan ceasefire and urging the world to say “never again war.”


Addressing thousands gathered at St. Peter’s Basilica, the newly elected American pontiff born in Chicago and chosen as Pope on May 8 expressed hope that the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours would lead to lasting peace through dialogue.

“May God grant us the miracle of peace. Never again war!” Pope Leo said during his Sunday noon Angelus address, as reported by Reuters.

Pope Leo XIV also prayed for peace in Ukraine and Gaza, calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Middle East conflict zones.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire After Deadly Escalation

His comments came a day after India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea, following three days of intense cross-border exchanges. The ceasefire, first announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, came in the wake of Operation Sindoor a major military strike by India on May 7 targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, the fragile ceasefire suffered an early blow after Pakistan reportedly violated the agreement just hours later by launching drones across Indian airspace, intercepted over Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Pope Leo XIV’s remarks carry symbolic weight as he becomes the first American pope in history, succeeding Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. At 69, the former missionary from Chicago brings a new voice to the Vatican at a time of rising global tensions.

As the world watches the fragile peace between India and Pakistan unfold, the Vatican’s message offers a spiritual and diplomatic nudge toward conflict resolution.

