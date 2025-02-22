Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 Identified In China: Scientists Warn Of Zoonotic Risk

Scientists in China have discovered HKU5-CoV-2, a new bat coronavirus similar to COVID-19. Experts assess its potential risk for human transmission and outbreaks.

A team of Chinese virologists has identified a new bat coronavirus with the potential for animal-to-human transmission, raising concerns over future outbreaks. The virus, named HKU5-CoV-2, was discovered by researchers led by Shi Zhengli, often called “Batwoman” for her extensive work on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), HKU5-CoV-2 shares similarities with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, as it can bind to human ACE2 receptors, allowing it to enter human cells. This characteristic also makes it comparable to MERS-CoV, the virus that caused the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

What Is HKU5-CoV-2?

HKU5-CoV-2 belongs to the merbecovirus subgenus, which includes MERS. Lab tests have shown that the virus can infect human cell cultures in mini-human organ models, suggesting a possible zoonotic transmission risk.

The study, as reported by Newsweek, indicates that bat merbecoviruses pose a high spillover risk to humans, either through direct contact or via intermediate hosts. However, researchers emphasized that further investigation is needed to determine the virus’s full impact on human health.

Is HKU5-CoV-2 a New Pandemic Threat?

Despite its ability to bind to human ACE2 receptors, HKU5-CoV-2 is less adapted for human transmission than SARS-CoV-2. Experts suggest that while the virus has pandemic potential, it may not pose an immediate global threat.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert from the University of Minnesota, has cautioned against panic, stating that the reaction to the study has been “overblown.” He pointed out that population immunity to SARS-like viruses is now much higher than in 2019, which may reduce the likelihood of another pandemic.

Additionally, the study itself concluded that while the virus can infect human cells, its binding affinity to ACE2 is significantly lower than SARS-CoV-2, making the chances of widespread human transmission relatively low.

While the discovery of HKU5-CoV-2 highlights the ongoing risk of zoonotic diseases, experts stress that further research is needed before drawing conclusions about its potential impact. Scientists continue to monitor emerging viruses closely, ensuring early detection and response to possible future threats.

Filed under

China virus discovery HKU5-CoV-2 new bat coronavirus pandemic threat

