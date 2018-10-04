Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday, October 3 expressed love and gratitude to his wife Michelle. on their 26th wedding anniversary. Obama took the occasion on Twitter, where he thanked her endearing wife for 26 years of togetherness and love.

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday, October 3 took millions of hearts as he wished Happy anniversary to his wife Michelle. Obama also posted a very adorable tweet in honour of the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary. He expressed love and gratitude to his wife Michelle and wrote that she has been an extraordinary partner, a partner who has always made him laugh. The couple has been quite popular worldwide

Michelle responded to this Tweet in the most poignant way when she thanked him for “more than 26 years of love, trust, and respect,” and also praised him for being a man who always uplifted her. She went on to share a throwback picture of the two from their wedding reception on Instagram. As the lover birds completed 26 years of togetherness and love, they received innumerable wishes on social media.

Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with. pic.twitter.com/s8xoZ9j2YR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2018

Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect – for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all. https://t.co/dfgJRMyWJj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2018

You both are goals ❤❤ https://t.co/LhnYJ2al1Q — Poojaa Bhavsar (@poohh_says) October 4, 2018

That's so sweet still in love true love it's inspiration to all of us to know true love still exist may you have many more and God continues to bless your marriage and family happy anniversary https://t.co/9BJ1YIjH40 — Carolyn Nightingale (@nightingale7723) October 4, 2018

Congratulations Mr President and Michelle Obama. May there be many more years of happiness and love.🤗😀😎 — Don (@donporter3825) October 4, 2018

Meanwhile the former First Lady of USA has recently been speaking at various events across the country to promote get-out-the-vote campaigns.

She will also be releasing her memoir next month, with innumerable public appearance programmes. Michelle Obama is reportedly scheduled to visit US major cities to launch the sale of her upcoming memoir, titled ‘Becoming.’

Her tour will commence from November 13, which is her book’s release date. The memoir centers around both, her public as well as private life.

