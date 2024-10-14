New Evidence Allows Hundreds of Afghan Soldiers to Resettle in UK

The UK government has announced that an estimated 500 elite Afghan soldiers will now be eligible to relocate to the UK.

The UK government has announced that an estimated 500 elite Afghan soldiers will now be eligible to relocate to the UK. This decision comes after a thorough review of previously rejected applications, revealing new evidence that these soldiers were employed and compensated by the UK government during their service in Afghanistan.

New Evidence Emerges

The decision to reassess the cases follows the discovery of fresh information in about a quarter of the 2,000 applications that had been turned down. This information demonstrates that many of the rejected applicants were indeed paid and employed by the UK government, countering prior assertions that such evidence did not exist. In response to this revelation, a review was initiated by the Conservative government in February.

Luke Pollard, the Minister for the Armed Forces, addressed the issue in the House of Commons on Monday, emphasizing that the emergency reassessment reflects “the problems that have dogged the Afghan resettlement scheme under the previous government.” He stated that the review process had identified an “inconsistent approach” to decision-making regarding these applications.

Reviewing the Rejected Cases

Pollard indicated that among the cases reviewed during the previous Labour administration, the anticipated overturn rate would be approximately 25%. The urgency of this reassessment stems from the dire situations many of these Afghan veterans currently face. Some have been in hiding from the Taliban, who regained control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of Western forces in the summer of 2021. Others have fled to Pakistan, where they risk deportation back to Afghanistan, while some have tragically been murdered for their collaboration with British forces.

Among those affected are members of the elite Afghan 333 and 444 units, collectively known as the “Triples,” who fought alongside British forces, including the SAS, during over a decade of military operations in Afghanistan.

SAS Involvement and the Veto on Applications

Historically, the SAS had a say in whether Afghan veterans could be granted entry to the UK, but defense sources have clarified that the overturning of these cases was not a result of SAS vetoes. Instead, it stemmed from the late discovery of critical financial documentation that established the employment relationship between the UK government and Afghan military personnel.

Pollard confirmed, “Officials have now confirmed that there is evidence of payments from the UK government to members of Afghan specialist units, including ‘CF triple three’ and ‘ATF triple four’, and that for some individuals, this demonstrates a direct employment relationship.”

Inquiry into SAS Conduct

Concerns regarding a potential conflict of interest have also emerged. A public inquiry is currently examining allegations that the SAS conducted unlawful killings in Helmand province between 2010 and 2013. Afghan veterans may possess evidence that could contradict the SAS’s claims, raising questions about the integrity of the application process.

In February, James Heappey, the former minister for the armed forces, stated that the government did not maintain comprehensive employment records for Afghan special forces members, asserting that they reported directly to the previous Afghan government. Pollard, however, stated he found “no evidence” suggesting a deliberate attempt to prevent eligible Afghans from coming to the UK, attributing the issues to failures in information sharing between government departments. “I am clear that this sort of systems failure is not good enough,” he acknowledged.

Impact of the Taliban Takeover

The swift takeover by the Taliban following the withdrawal of US-led forces prompted the UK government to establish several initiatives to facilitate the relocation of Afghans who had assisted British troops. Since the withdrawal, approximately 12,874 Afghans have been granted indefinite leave to remain in the UK, including around 400 members of the elite Triples.

In opposition, the Labour Party has advocated for the reassessment of Afghan veterans’ cases, and Pollard remarked that “it should not have taken this long” to begin overturning previous decisions. He criticized the delay in completing the review, which was initially announced in February, stating that it should have concluded before the July general election.