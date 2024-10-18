New Findings Connect PFAS Chemicals To Kidney Dysfunction And Gut Problems

Recent studies suggest that the connection between per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and kidney damage may stem from disruptions in gut microbiota, the community of microorganisms residing in the digestive tract.

Recent studies suggest that the connection between per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and kidney damage may stem from disruptions in gut microbiota, the community of microorganisms residing in the digestive tract. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” PFAS are used in various products, including food packaging and furniture, and are notorious for their persistence in the environment and human body.

Understanding the Health Risks of PFAS

PFAS exposure is associated with a range of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and chronic kidney disease. However, the biological mechanisms underlying these risks remain unclear. “Nearly everyone has PFAS in their blood, and these chemicals are associated with a number of negative health effects. But we don’t have any known interventions to reduce PFAS in the body, so we can’t actually provide recommendations to help,” said Hailey Hampson, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Study Findings and Their Implications

Funded in part by the National Institutes of Health, the new research connects PFAS exposure to kidney damage by analyzing the interplay of PFAS, gut health, and kidney function for the first time. The study revealed that higher PFAS exposure correlated with worsened kidney function four years later, with alterations in gut microbiota and associated metabolites accounting for up to 50% of the decline.

Published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, the findings provide early insights into how to mitigate PFAS-related kidney damage. “Our findings are an important piece of the puzzle about the many different health risks of PFAS, which can provide policymakers with information that helps them develop policies to protect the public from exposure to these chemicals,” said Jesse A. Goodrich, PhD, a senior author of the study.

Research Methodology

The study analyzed data from 78 participants aged 17 to 22 enrolled in the Southern California Children’s Health Study, focusing on the impact of pollution on health. A significant portion of the sample—56%—was Hispanic, a demographic that faces a heightened risk of chronic kidney disease. Researchers collected blood and stool samples to measure PFAS exposure, gut microbiota composition, and circulating metabolites, followed by a second round of data collection on kidney function four years later.

Key Findings on Gut Microbiota and Kidney Function

The analysis indicated that an increase in PFAS exposure by one standard deviation was linked to a 2.4% decline in kidney function at follow-up. Researchers identified two distinct groups of bacteria and metabolites that contributed to this association. One group accounted for 38% of the change in kidney function, while another accounted for 50%. Both groups demonstrated beneficial roles, including reducing inflammation, which was compromised with increased PFAS exposure.

“We saw that exposure to PFAS was potentially altering the composition of the microbiome, associated with lower levels of beneficial bacteria and lower anti-inflammatory metabolites,” Hampson noted. The study suggests inflammation and oxidative stress as potential mechanisms of kidney damage, highlighting areas for future research.

Future Directions

While the findings provide a foundation for understanding the link between PFAS and kidney health, the small sample size presents a limitation. Larger studies are necessary to explore how these insights can inform protective measures against PFAS-induced kidney damage. The research team plans to advance their investigation by measuring metabolites in specific body tissues, including the kidneys, to gain deeper insights into the mechanisms at play.

