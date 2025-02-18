New Footage Of Delta Flight Crash That Left 21 Injured Surfaces; Visuals Show Impact On Wings Before Catching Fire

Shocking footage has surfaced from the terrifying plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, showing a Delta Airlines jet skidding along the runway before flipping over.

Shocking footage has surfaced from the terrifying plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, showing a Delta Airlines jet skidding along the runway before flipping over. The impact caused one of the wings to tear off while flames engulfed the tail section. The crash, which occurred at Canada’s busiest airport, resulted in 21 people being taken to the hospital, including three who were in critical condition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Clearist footage showing the crash moment of Delta – Endevoir Air CRJ-900 Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ) with registration N932XJ.

We will share the reports as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/4XRAdJt3c0 — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) February 18, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Passengers Escape Amidst Chaos

As soon as the crash happened, mobile phone videos captured the panic among passengers who struggled to escape through the overturned aircraft’s emergency exits. In the freezing cold, blasts of fire retardant filled the air, while dazed passengers stood in the snow, trying to comprehend the disaster they had just survived. Some were heard shouting in shock and disbelief.

“Oh no, no, no, no, no,” the person recording the crash can be heard saying as the fuselage rolled over.

Emergency teams responded quickly, with two critically injured adults airlifted to a trauma center and a child transported to a hospital in downtown Toronto by ambulance. By Tuesday, the airline confirmed that 19 people had been released from the hospital.

Details of the Crash

Delta Flight 4819, a Bombardier CRJ900 jet operated by Delta’s subsidiary Endeavor Air, had been traveling from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Toronto. The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 PM local time as the aircraft attempted to land.

Air traffic control audio revealed that within moments of the crash, the plane was described as being “upside down and burning.” Passengers could be seen evacuating the aircraft as thick black smoke billowed from the burning fuselage. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that all 80 people onboard had successfully evacuated.

Eyewitness Accounts from Inside the Plane

Peter Carlson, a passenger on the flight, described the terrifying impact to the Toronto Star, saying it felt as though the plane had “smacked into a wall” before it flipped. After realizing he was unharmed, Carlson quickly assessed his surroundings, unbuckled his seatbelt, and dropped to the cabin floor. He then sent a text message to his wife that read: “I love you, and I love our kids.”

Despite the chaos, he remained focused on helping others exit the wreckage, ensuring fellow passengers reached safety.

Praise for the Crew’s Quick Actions

Deborah Flint, CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, commended the flight crew for their swift actions in ensuring passengers were safely evacuated. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, she stated, “The crew on Delta flight 4819 heroically led passengers to safety, evacuating a jet that had overturned on the runway on landing amid smoke and fire. I thank each and every one of these heroes.”

Investigation Underway

The exact cause of the crash remains unknown. However, Todd Aitken, Toronto Pearson’s fire chief, cautioned against speculation. “It’s very early on. It’s really important that we do not speculate. What we can say is the runway was dry and there were no crosswind conditions,” he explained.

The crash happened at a time when Toronto Pearson was already dealing with a backlog of delayed and canceled flights caused by a massive snowstorm that hit the city on Sunday. By Tuesday morning, two of the airport’s five runways remained closed as authorities continued their investigation and cleanup operations.

As officials work to determine the cause of the accident, passengers and airport staff remain shaken by the dramatic events that unfolded on what was supposed to be a routine flight.