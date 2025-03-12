Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Announces She Won't Seek Reelection In 2026

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Announces She Won’t Seek Reelection In 2026

With Shaheen's exit, speculation is already swirling over potential candidates to replace her.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Announces She Won’t Seek Reelection In 2026

Jeanne Shaheen


New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen announced on Wednesday that she will not seek reelection in 2026, setting the stage for a competitive Senate race in the Granite State. The Democratic senator, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2009, said it was a difficult decision but emphasized that it was simply “time” for her to step away from electoral politics.

“I ran for public office to make a difference for the people of New Hampshire. That purpose has never and will never change. But today, after careful consideration, I’m announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026. It’s just time,” Shaheen, 78, said in a video statement released by her congressional office.

Shaheen’s departure from the Senate leaves Democrats facing a key battleground race to retain the seat. Before joining the Senate, she served as New Hampshire’s governor for three terms, making history as the state’s first female governor in 1996. Throughout her political career, Shaheen has been a strong voice on foreign relations, serving as the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Despite stepping away from reelection, Shaheen assured her constituents that she is not retiring and will continue serving in the Senate until her term concludes in 2027.

With Shaheen’s exit, speculation is already swirling over potential candidates to replace her. On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, whose district includes Manchester, is reportedly strongly considering a bid, while former U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster has also expressed interest, contingent on Pappas’ decision.

On the Republican front, former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who left office with high approval ratings, has not ruled out a run. Former Republican Senator Scott Brown, who narrowly lost to Shaheen in 2014, is also weighing a potential candidacy. Brown, who later served as an ambassador during President Donald Trump’s administration, told on Tuesday that he is “still thinking about it.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the race, Democrats remain confident in their ability to hold onto the seat. Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesman David Bergstein downplayed Republican chances, noting that “No Republican has won a Senate race in over a decade in New Hampshire, and that trend will continue in 2026.”

Shaheen’s decision marks the end of an era in New Hampshire politics, but her influence on the state and national level will remain significant as the race to succeed her begins to take shape.

