New High-Speed Train to Connect Berlin and Paris in Just 8 Hours

Starting in December, passengers will be able to travel directly between Berlin and Paris via a new high-speed train service, marking the first daytime direct connection between the two capital cities. Operated by Deutsche Bahn and France’s SNCF, this service promises a seamless journey without the need for transfers, making stops in Frankfurt, Strasbourg, and Karlsruhe along the way.

Michael Peterson, an executive at Deutsche Bahn, described the launch as a significant milestone. “This is the first daytime direct connection between the capitals of Germany and France, and it is also a symbol of a growing Europe,” he stated. Alain Krakovitch from SNCF echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the initiative’s role in enhancing Franco-German relations and promoting more environmentally friendly transportation. “This new connection is further proof of the Franco-German friendship and contributes to a shared goal of our two countries: more CO2-free mobility,” he added.

Journey Details:

The new train service will depart from Berlin at 11:54 a.m., arriving at Paris’ Gare de l’Est at 7:55 p.m. In the opposite direction, the train will leave Paris at 9:55 a.m. and reach Berlin at 6:03 p.m. Notably, while the route includes a stop in Strasbourg, it will not stop in Saarbrücken as initially requested. Instead, it will serve major cities, including Frankfurt and Karlsruhe.

Ticket Pricing and Service Expansion:

Second-class tickets for this high-speed journey will start at €60 ($67), which is slightly higher than the most affordable flights available between the two cities. With this new service, the number of daily train connections between France and Germany will rise from 24 to 26, enhancing travel options for passengers.

Existing Connections and Future Plans:

While there has been a long-distance night train service between Berlin and Paris, operated by Austrian Railways, it is currently suspended due to construction work. Deutsche Bahn is also exploring additional international routes, including services from Munich to Milan and Rome, in collaboration with Trenitalia, set to launch in 2026. Peterson noted that demand for international train travel is growing rapidly, outpacing that of domestic routes, which reflects a broader trend toward sustainable travel options.

This new service will complement the existing high-speed rail network between Germany and France, which already includes routes from Frankfurt to cities like Marseille and Bordeaux. With the introduction of this train, travelers can look forward to more convenient and efficient cross-border travel in Europe.