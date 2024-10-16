Home
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
New Jersey Man Files Lawsuit Against Trump Hotel Over Pool Injury Incident

A New Jersey man, Salvatore Musumeci Jr, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and Trump International Hotel Group, claiming negligence after a pool-related injury at Trump National Doral Miami.

New Jersey Man Files Lawsuit Against Trump Hotel Over Pool Injury Incident

A New Jersey man, Salvatore Musumeci Jr, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization and Trump International Hotel Group, claiming negligence after a pool-related injury at Trump National Doral Miami. The incident, which allegedly occurred in February 2023, involved Musumeci jumping into a swimming pool that was incorrectly marked.

According to the lawsuit, Musumeci believed the pool was 6 feet 3 inches deep as marked, but it was actually only 3 feet 6 inches deep, resulting in “serious and permanent personal injuries.” Musumeci was visiting the Miami hotel on business and is now seeking unspecified damages for his medical expenses and ongoing pain, which required extensive medical treatment.

The case has drawn attention to potential safety concerns at the luxury hotel, with Musumeci alleging that the pool’s incorrect depth markings contributed directly to his injury.

Other Trump Hotel-Related Incidents

This lawsuit comes amid a series of other news involving Trump-branded hotels. In Chicago, a 21-year-old man was recently charged with felony weapon offenses after firearms were discovered in his room at the Trump International Hotel & Tower. Additionally, business negotiations for a potential Trump-branded hotel in Israel were recently suspended following the October 7 Hamas attack, with the Trump Organization citing concerns about mixing politics with business.

