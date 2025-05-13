New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

A federal indictment has charged both Treva and Christine Edwards with conspiracy to commit forced labor, while Treva also faces additional charges for forced labor and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

The couple allegedly ran the brutal scheme from 2011 until 2020, the feds said.

A New Jersey couple is facing federal charges after allegedly coercing vulnerable individuals into forced labor and sexual abuse over a nine-year period.

Authorities say the couple used religion as a tool for manipulation and control.

Treva and Christine Edwards Allegedly Exploited Church Members

Treva Edwards, 60, and his 63-year-old wife Christine reportedly operated their church, “Jesus is Lord by the Holy Ghost,” from an apartment complex in Orange, New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors allege the couple lured vulnerable individuals with spiritual promises but instead subjected them to grueling labor and severe deprivation.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey, victims were denied adequate food and rest, forced to work in the local community, and threatened with divine punishment if they refused to comply.

Sexual Abuse and Manipulation Under the Guise of Religion

Treva Edwards is also accused of committing repeated physical and sexual assaults against at least one female victim, even pressuring her to undergo an abortion. Authorities say he framed his abuse as being sanctioned by God, telling his followers that disobedience would lead to spiritual and real-world harm.

Prosecutors revealed that the couple isolated victims from the outside world, closely monitoring their activities and warning them against associating with “evil” outsiders.

Profiting from Forced Labor While Depriving Victims

The Edwards allegedly contracted the forced labor of church members to outside clients, keeping all earnings for themselves. Victims were reportedly allowed only one meal per day and subjected to an intense daily schedule consisting of labor and prayer.

This exploitative operation is said to have run from 2011 to 2020.

The couple is accused of targeting individuals experiencing financial hardship or family issues. Treva Edwards claimed to be a prophet who could directly communicate with God, leveraging this claim to manipulate and dominate his followers.

A federal indictment has charged both Treva and Christine Edwards with conspiracy to commit forced labor, while Treva also faces additional charges for forced labor and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

Both defendants were arrested and detained following their indictment. If convicted, they face 20 years to life for the forced labor charges, and 15 years to life for the sex trafficking offense.

U.S. Attorney Vows Justice for Victims of Human Trafficking

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating:

“These charges underscore our unwavering commitment to fighting human trafficking and holding abusers accountable. No one should be exploited under the pretense of faith.”