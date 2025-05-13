Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

A federal indictment has charged both Treva and Christine Edwards with conspiracy to commit forced labor, while Treva also faces additional charges for forced labor and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant

The couple allegedly ran the brutal scheme from 2011 until 2020, the feds said.


A New Jersey couple is facing federal charges after allegedly coercing vulnerable individuals into forced labor and sexual abuse over a nine-year period.

Authorities say the couple used religion as a tool for manipulation and control.

Treva and Christine Edwards Allegedly Exploited Church Members

Treva Edwards, 60, and his 63-year-old wife Christine reportedly operated their church, “Jesus is Lord by the Holy Ghost,” from an apartment complex in Orange, New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors allege the couple lured vulnerable individuals with spiritual promises but instead subjected them to grueling labor and severe deprivation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey, victims were denied adequate food and rest, forced to work in the local community, and threatened with divine punishment if they refused to comply.

Sexual Abuse and Manipulation Under the Guise of Religion

Treva Edwards is also accused of committing repeated physical and sexual assaults against at least one female victim, even pressuring her to undergo an abortion. Authorities say he framed his abuse as being sanctioned by God, telling his followers that disobedience would lead to spiritual and real-world harm.

Prosecutors revealed that the couple isolated victims from the outside world, closely monitoring their activities and warning them against associating with “evil” outsiders.

Profiting from Forced Labor While Depriving Victims

The Edwards allegedly contracted the forced labor of church members to outside clients, keeping all earnings for themselves. Victims were reportedly allowed only one meal per day and subjected to an intense daily schedule consisting of labor and prayer.

This exploitative operation is said to have run from 2011 to 2020.

The couple is accused of targeting individuals experiencing financial hardship or family issues. Treva Edwards claimed to be a prophet who could directly communicate with God, leveraging this claim to manipulate and dominate his followers.

A federal indictment has charged both Treva and Christine Edwards with conspiracy to commit forced labor, while Treva also faces additional charges for forced labor and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

Both defendants were arrested and detained following their indictment. If convicted, they face 20 years to life for the forced labor charges, and 15 years to life for the sex trafficking offense.

U.S. Attorney Vows Justice for Victims of Human Trafficking

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating:

“These charges underscore our unwavering commitment to fighting human trafficking and holding abusers accountable. No one should be exploited under the pretense of faith.”

ALSO READ: Why Has Cannes Film Festival Imposed A Ban On Nudity And Oversized Outfits This Year?   

Filed under

Latest world news Sexual Exploitation US Pastor

Donald Trump

What Triggered Donald Trump’s Drug Price Reform? All You Need To Know About The $1,300...
newsx

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?
The couple allegedly ran

New Jersey Pastor Gets Accused Of Repeated Physical And Sexual Assaults, Getting One Woman Pregnant
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E...
newsx

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor
Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of N

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Triggered Donald Trump’s Drug Price Reform? All You Need To Know About The $1,300 ‘Fat Shot’ Mystery

What Triggered Donald Trump’s Drug Price Reform? All You Need To Know About The $1,300...

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

History Of India – Pakistan War: How Past Wars With Pakistan Ended?

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E Sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Establishment Of IICT Reflects Prime Minister’s Vision To Make India The Global Leader In M&E...

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

14 Killed In Amritsar After Consuming Spurious Liquor

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

WAVES Amplifies Creative Synergy Between Global And Indian Storytellers: Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix

Entertainment

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Check Date, Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming And All You Need To

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s Revenge Drama Crosses ₹200 Cr Worldwide

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom