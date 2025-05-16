A strike by New Jersey Transit train engineers has brought the state’s rail system to a halt, stranding 350,000 commuters across NJ and NYC.

A strike by New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) train engineers has brought the state’s rail system to a grinding halt, stranding an estimated 350,000 commuters across New Jersey and New York City on Friday and marking the first such walkout in over four decades, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the strike began early Friday after a last-ditch round of contract negotiations failed to produce an agreement. Picketers gathered outside NJ Transit headquarters in Newark and at the Hoboken Terminal, holding signs that read “Locomotive Engineers on Strike” and “NJ Transit: Millions for Penthouse Views, Nothing for Train Crews.” Passing drivers honked in support as tensions flared.

The strike follows union members’ rejection of a proposed labor agreement last month, the report said, adding that after more than 15 hours of negotiations on Thursday, talks broke down.

“We presented them the last proposal; they rejected it and walked away with two hours left on the clock,” Tom Haas, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, told AP.

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri acknowledged the breakdown, reportedly saying, “I certainly expect to pick back up these conversations as soon as possible,” during a joint news conference with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday night.

“If they’re willing to meet tonight, I’ll meet them again tonight. If they want to meet tomorrow morning, I’ll do it again. Because I think this is an imminently workable problem. The question is, do they have the willingness to come to a solution.”

Governor Murphy said it is “important to reach a final deal that is both fair to employees and at the same time affordable to New Jersey’s commuters and taxpayers,” as reported by AP. “Again, we cannot ignore the agency’s fiscal realities.”

NJ Transit, the third-largest transit system in the U.S., typically handles nearly 1 million weekday trips, the report said, adding that the walkout has halted all commuter trains, including vital connections between New York City’s Penn Station, northern New Jersey suburbs, and Newark Liberty International Airport, which is already grappling with unrelated delays.

