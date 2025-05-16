Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • New Jersey Transit Strike Leaves 350,000 Commuters Stranded in US

New Jersey Transit Strike Leaves 350,000 Commuters Stranded in US

A strike by New Jersey Transit train engineers has brought the state’s rail system to a halt, stranding 350,000 commuters across NJ and NYC.

New Jersey Transit Strike Leaves 350,000 Commuters Stranded in US

A strike by New Jersey Transit train engineers has brought the state’s rail system to a halt, stranding 350,000 commuters across NJ and NYC.


A strike by New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) train engineers has brought the state’s rail system to a grinding halt, stranding an estimated 350,000 commuters across New Jersey and New York City on Friday and marking the first such walkout in over four decades, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the strike began early Friday after a last-ditch round of contract negotiations failed to produce an agreement. Picketers gathered outside NJ Transit headquarters in Newark and at the Hoboken Terminal, holding signs that read “Locomotive Engineers on Strike” and “NJ Transit: Millions for Penthouse Views, Nothing for Train Crews.” Passing drivers honked in support as tensions flared.

The strike follows union members’ rejection of a proposed labor agreement last month, the report said, adding that after more than 15 hours of negotiations on Thursday, talks broke down.

“We presented them the last proposal; they rejected it and walked away with two hours left on the clock,” Tom Haas, general chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, told AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri acknowledged the breakdown, reportedly saying, “I certainly expect to pick back up these conversations as soon as possible,” during a joint news conference with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday night.

“If they’re willing to meet tonight, I’ll meet them again tonight. If they want to meet tomorrow morning, I’ll do it again. Because I think this is an imminently workable problem. The question is, do they have the willingness to come to a solution.”

Governor Murphy said it is “important to reach a final deal that is both fair to employees and at the same time affordable to New Jersey’s commuters and taxpayers,” as reported by AP. “Again, we cannot ignore the agency’s fiscal realities.”

NJ Transit, the third-largest transit system in the U.S., typically handles nearly 1 million weekday trips, the report said, adding that the walkout has halted all commuter trains, including vital connections between New York City’s Penn Station, northern New Jersey suburbs, and Newark Liberty International Airport, which is already grappling with unrelated delays.

ALSO READ: ‘A Lot Of People Are Starving’: Trump Vows Action on Gaza Crisis, Highlights US-UAE Ties on Final Day of Middle East Tour

Filed under

Hoboken Terminal New York City NJ Transit Strike

Governor Ron DeSantis sig

‘Forced Medication’: DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Fluoride in Florida’s Water
newsx

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action...
A strike by New Jersey Tr

New Jersey Transit Strike Leaves 350,000 Commuters Stranded in US
EU and India launch €41

EU, India Launch €41 Million Joint Research Initiatives To Tackle Marine Pollution, Boost Green Hydrogen
newsx

Watch: Tim David’s Hilarious ‘Swimming on Covers’ Moments In RCB Practice Go Viral
A devastating fire at a f

Fire at Former UK Military Base Kills Two Firefighters and Civilian, Injures Two Others
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Forced Medication’: DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Fluoride in Florida’s Water

‘Forced Medication’: DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Fluoride in Florida’s Water

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action Drama

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action...

EU, India Launch €41 Million Joint Research Initiatives To Tackle Marine Pollution, Boost Green Hydrogen

EU, India Launch €41 Million Joint Research Initiatives To Tackle Marine Pollution, Boost Green Hydrogen

Watch: Tim David’s Hilarious ‘Swimming on Covers’ Moments In RCB Practice Go Viral

Watch: Tim David’s Hilarious ‘Swimming on Covers’ Moments In RCB Practice Go Viral

Fire at Former UK Military Base Kills Two Firefighters and Civilian, Injures Two Others

Fire at Former UK Military Base Kills Two Firefighters and Civilian, Injures Two Others

Entertainment

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action Drama

King: Rani Mukerji Unites With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan For Siddharth Anand’s Action

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And Overpacked

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise First Reviews: Internet Calls It Ambitious, Messy And

Who Is Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas? Telugu Actor Booked For Misbehaving With Cop, Heated Argument Caught On Cam

Who Is Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas? Telugu Actor Booked For Misbehaving With Cop, Heated Argument Caught

Did Sean Diddy Combs Almost Die Of Overdosing On Painkillers After A Drug-Fueled Sex Party? Here’s What Happened

Did Sean Diddy Combs Almost Die Of Overdosing On Painkillers After A Drug-Fueled Sex Party?

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet With Simplicity

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom