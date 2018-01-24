The United States on Tuesday declared Indian Origin British national Siddhartha Dhar as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorists along with Abdelatif Gaini. Dhar is suspected to be the masked executioner in the video released by the Islamic State (IS) in January, where he can be seen executing some alleged British informers. Here is everything you need to know about Dhar aka Abu Rumaysah, or the 'New Jihadi John'.

The US administration has identified Dhar as a threat to its national and economic security. By imposing the global terrorist tag on him, the US plans to deny him any resource which he can potentially use against them. His properties and interests in the country have been seized by the US administration and the citizens have been warned against any involvement physical or social with Dhar. He has replaced IS executioner Mohammad Emwazi and remains a popular figure among the radical Islamists in London.

Here are ten things you should know about Siddhartha Dhar alias Abu Rumaysah:

1) Born as Siddhartha Dhar to Hindu parents, the new face of IS terrorism converted to Islam and now goes by the name Abu Rumaysah.

2) Siddhartha Dhar was a member of the now dissolved terrorist group Al-Muhajiroun before he escaped to Syria with his wife and family to join the IS. He was being interrogated by the British police for involvement in terror inciting activities before leaving the country.

3) He announced his presence in Syria with a picture of him holding a gun on Twitter with his fourth child. Despite being banned from travelling from the country, he managed to sneak past and ended up being at the IS base.

4) As per reports, he joined the IS in September 2014 and has since gone on to become a barbaric executioner.

5) The US State Department on Tuesday named Siddhartha Dhar and Abdelatif Gaini as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. Citing national security reasons.

6) After the announcement, Dhar and his associates have been barred from using any resource potential of posing threat to the US security.

7) A Yazidi teenager, Nihad Barakat after being rescued from the clutches of ISIS who made her act as sex slave revealed that she was kidnapped and trafficked by Dhar. An Independent report claimed her quoting that Dhar was then based in Mosul, Iraq where IS had a strong hold.

8) Dhar is a popular figure among the radical Islamists in Britain and has given several communal invective speeches. He has also been vocal about imposing Islamic law in Britain.

9) Dhar is suspected to be the masked leader who was showcased in an IS video in January 2016. The people executed in the video were allegedly spying for the UK. He overtook IS executioner Mohammad Emwazi, to take the title of ‘Jihadi John.’

10) During his time in Britain, Dhar was also a part of radical groups such as the Shariah Project, which was responsible for recruiting youth for terror groups and their conversion to Islam.