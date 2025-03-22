Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

A deadly shooting at a car show in Las Cruces, New Mexico, turned Young Park into a scene of chaos, leaving three dead and 15 injured. As police search for suspects, the tragedy reignites debates over gun laws in the state.

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting

A mass shooting at a Las Cruces car show left 3 dead, 15 injured. Police seek suspects as the tragedy sparks gun law debates in New Mexico.


A mass shooting erupted at an unsanctioned car show in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Friday night, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to local authorities.

Gunfire Breaks Out at Young Park

The shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. local time at Young Park, where an altercation between two rival groups escalated into gunfire. Police Chief Jeremy Story confirmed during a Saturday press conference that no arrests had been made and no suspects had been detained, though authorities were actively pursuing leads.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The deceased were identified as two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy, police said. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

“There was an altercation between two groups of people, and that altercation escalated to gunfire between both groups,” Chief Story explained. “Several other people were also injured in the crossfire.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Mexico Authorities Call for Witnesses

Authorities believe tensions between the two groups had been brewing before the car show. Police recovered between 50 and 60 shell casings from handguns at the scene, which was described as a large crime scene with around 200 people present at the time of the shooting.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward with any information or video evidence that could assist in the investigation.

The victims who sustained injuries range in age from 16 to 36, authorities said. Seven of the injured were transported to nearby El Paso, Texas, for further medical treatment, according to Fire Chief Michael Daniels. Four others were treated and released.

Gun Laws in New Mexico

The shooting has once again highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding gun control in the United States. While federal law regulates firearm access, individual states impose their own restrictions. New Mexico allows open carry of firearms without a permit but requires a permit for carrying concealed weapons.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the firearms used in Friday’s shooting were legally owned.

Calling the incident “senseless,” Chief Story emphasized the need for law and order in the state. However, he refrained from making broader political statements.

“This news conference will not be political,” he said. “Now is not the time.”

Also Read: Pope Francis To Appear in Public for First Time in Five Weeks Amid Pneumonia Recovery

Filed under

New Mexico Mass Shooting

Trump demands a public ap

Trump Demands ‘Full-Throated Apology’ From Maine Gov Janet Mills For ‘Unlawful’ Trans Sports Policy
newsx

‘I Met God’, Fan Runs To Virat Kohli On Ground Amid Match, Watch
A Staten Island man alleg

Teen ‘Raped Over 30 Times’ By Female Counselor At NY Juvenile Facility – Lawsuit Claims...
Israeli airstrikes kill s

Six Killed, Including A Child, In Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon
newsx

Israeli PM Netanyahu Shares Video, Says ‘Facts That Will Shake You’, Watch
A mass shooting at a Las

New Mexico: 3 Killed, 15 Injured In Las Cruces Mass Shooting
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Demands ‘Full-Throated Apology’ From Maine Gov Janet Mills For ‘Unlawful’ Trans Sports Policy

Trump Demands ‘Full-Throated Apology’ From Maine Gov Janet Mills For ‘Unlawful’ Trans Sports Policy

‘I Met God’, Fan Runs To Virat Kohli On Ground Amid Match, Watch

‘I Met God’, Fan Runs To Virat Kohli On Ground Amid Match, Watch

Teen ‘Raped Over 30 Times’ By Female Counselor At NY Juvenile Facility – Lawsuit Claims Staff Joked About Abuse

Teen ‘Raped Over 30 Times’ By Female Counselor At NY Juvenile Facility – Lawsuit Claims...

Six Killed, Including A Child, In Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon

Six Killed, Including A Child, In Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon

Israeli PM Netanyahu Shares Video, Says ‘Facts That Will Shake You’, Watch

Israeli PM Netanyahu Shares Video, Says ‘Facts That Will Shake You’, Watch

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

Disha Patani Trends On Social Media, For IPL 2025 Opening Dance, Check Here

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How Much Did Disha Patani Charge For Her Performance?

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such A Disappointment’

IPL 2025: Internet Furious After Disha Patani’s Sultry Performance Gets Cut Short, Fans Say ‘Such

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling Performance

Watch | Disha Patani Steals The Show At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony With A Sizzling

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival