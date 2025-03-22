A deadly shooting at a car show in Las Cruces, New Mexico, turned Young Park into a scene of chaos, leaving three dead and 15 injured. As police search for suspects, the tragedy reignites debates over gun laws in the state.

A mass shooting erupted at an unsanctioned car show in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Friday night, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to local authorities.

Gunfire Breaks Out at Young Park

The shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. local time at Young Park, where an altercation between two rival groups escalated into gunfire. Police Chief Jeremy Story confirmed during a Saturday press conference that no arrests had been made and no suspects had been detained, though authorities were actively pursuing leads.

The deceased were identified as two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy, police said. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

“There was an altercation between two groups of people, and that altercation escalated to gunfire between both groups,” Chief Story explained. “Several other people were also injured in the crossfire.”

New Mexico Authorities Call for Witnesses

Authorities believe tensions between the two groups had been brewing before the car show. Police recovered between 50 and 60 shell casings from handguns at the scene, which was described as a large crime scene with around 200 people present at the time of the shooting.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward with any information or video evidence that could assist in the investigation.

The victims who sustained injuries range in age from 16 to 36, authorities said. Seven of the injured were transported to nearby El Paso, Texas, for further medical treatment, according to Fire Chief Michael Daniels. Four others were treated and released.

Gun Laws in New Mexico

The shooting has once again highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding gun control in the United States. While federal law regulates firearm access, individual states impose their own restrictions. New Mexico allows open carry of firearms without a permit but requires a permit for carrying concealed weapons.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the firearms used in Friday’s shooting were legally owned.

Calling the incident “senseless,” Chief Story emphasized the need for law and order in the state. However, he refrained from making broader political statements.

“This news conference will not be political,” he said. “Now is not the time.”

