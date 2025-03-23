New Mexico Park Shooting: Multiple Arrests Made After 3 Killed, 15 Injured

A tragic night unfolded in Las Cruces, New Mexico, as gunfire erupted at Young Park, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured.

A tragic night unfolded in Las Cruces, New Mexico, as gunfire erupted at Young Park, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured. Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man and two teenagers in connection with the shooting, which took place during an unauthorized car show. The suspects, identified as Tomas Rivas and two 17-year-old males, are facing murder charges, with additional charges pending.

Chaos at Young Park: A Night of Violence

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday, when a large crowd of approximately 200 people gathered for an unpermitted car show. What began as an altercation quickly escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire, police said.

Among the victims were Andrew Madrid, 16, and Jason Gomez, 18, who were pronounced dead at the scene, while 19-year-old Dominick Estrada succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Nine male and six female victims, ranging in age from 16 to 36, were either treated at the park or transported to nearby hospitals for care.

Investigation Underway: Authorities Seek Witnesses and Footage

Law enforcement is actively investigating the shooting, urging anyone with video footage or information to come forward. “Crisis counseling, spiritual counseling, and connecting victims with local resources and financial assistance will be provided,” stated city officials, encouraging those impacted to seek support at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests multiple shooters were involved, with authorities discovering between 50 and 60 handgun casings scattered across a large portion of the park, according to Police Chief Jeremy Story. Meanwhile, Fire Chief Michael Daniels reported that 11 victims were transported to hospitals in the region, including the University Medical Center of El Paso, where some remain in critical condition.

Police Presence and Community Safety Concerns

Officials acknowledged that unauthorized car gatherings at Young Park are not uncommon. However, Police Chief Story admitted that due to understaffing on Friday night, there were “no units available for most of the night.” In response, local law enforcement is receiving assistance from New Mexico State Police, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as they work to ensure public safety and prevent future incidents.

Las Cruces, a city situated along the Rio Grande in southern New Mexico, is now grappling with the aftermath of this tragedy as authorities continue their investigation and the community mourns the lives lost.

