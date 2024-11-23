New Petition Filed In SC Against Adani Group In Connection With The US Indictment Order

The inclusion of these new documents could play a crucial role in shaping the future of the case and determining the extent of the allegations.

A fresh legal petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India against the Adani Group in connection with the US indictment order. The petition, submitted on Saturday, could have significant implications for the conglomerate as it seeks to incorporate new documents related to criminal charges and securities violations into an ongoing investigation into the group’s financial practices.

Petition Seeks Inclusion of Key Documents in Pending Case

The application, filed by Vishal Tiwari, an advocate representing himself, requests the Supreme Court to include crucial legal documents that surfaced after the original petition was filed. These documents relate to the US indictment of Adani executives for allegedly orchestrating a bribery scheme to secure solar power supply contracts from Indian states.

US Indictment Accuses Adani Executives of Bribery Scheme

On Wednesday, the US Attorney’s Office unveiled charges against several Adani executives, accusing them of orchestrating a bribery operation between July 2021 and February 2022. The indictment alleges that the Adanis and their associates promised bribes to Indian government officials to secure contracts with state-run electricity distribution companies. These companies later entered into agreements for solar power supply, which is at the heart of the charges.

Next Steps in the Legal Battle

The petition is currently under review by the Supreme Court, and its outcome could influence the ongoing investigations into the Adani Group’s financial dealings. The inclusion of these new documents could play a crucial role in shaping the future of the case and determining the extent of the allegations.