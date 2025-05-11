Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old Chicago native, has been elected Pope Leo XIV—becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. In his inaugural address from Vatican City, the new pontiff identified artificial intelligence as the most pressing threat facing humanity.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, warns that AI poses a significant threat to human dignity and calls for global regulation.

In a historic moment for the Roman Catholic Church, Robert Francis Prevost was elected pope on Thursday, becoming the first American to lead the Church in its 2,000-year history. The 69-year-old Chicago native has taken the name Pope Leo XIV and, in his first address laying out his papal vision, identified artificial intelligence (AI) as a pressing challenge confronting humanity today.

Speaking on Saturday, Pope Leo XIV warned that AI poses a significant threat to human dignity, justice, and labor, calling for a global response to ensure its ethical development. “Such powerful technology risks turning human relations into mere algorithms,” he said, advocating for an international treaty to regulate AI.

Carrying Forward Pope Francis’ Legacy

He made clear his intention to carry forward the priorities of his predecessor, Pope Francis. Amid concerns within the Church that a new papacy might shift away from Francis’ inclusive and advocacy-driven approach, he offered reassurance.

In his address to the cardinals who elected him, he quoted extensively from Pope Francis’ teachings, notably referencing the 2013 mission statement that called for a Church attentive to its faithful and especially to “the least and rejected.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Echoing this commitment, Pope Leo emphasized continuity. He reiterated Francis’ call for an AI treaty, first made in the 2024 peace message, underscoring the Church’s commitment to ensuring that technology serves, rather than undermines, human values.

Pope Robert Francis Prevost: A Papal Name with Historical Weight

The pontiff also explained the inspiration behind his papal name, referencing Pope Leo XIII, who served from 1878 to 1903. The former pope was a pivotal figure in shaping Catholic social doctrine, particularly through his 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, which addressed the rights of workers and critiqued both unregulated capitalism and state socialism.

“In our own day, the Church offers everyone the treasury of its social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence,” he said, linking the ethical dilemmas of the digital age with the Church’s long-standing concern for social justice.

Pope on AI’s Influence on the Papal Election

Artificial intelligence made its mark even before the new pope was chosen. In the lead-up to the Conclave, AI-generated content proliferated online, including memes and images depicting various public figures as the pope. One controversial image showed Donald Trump in papal regalia, which sparked backlash—particularly after Trump shared it himself.

The election of an American pope has generated wide-ranging reactions, including from within his own family. His brother clarified his allegiance amid a playful exchange of jabs between the Chicago Cubs and White Sox baseball teams. Meanwhile, former UFC fighter Conor McGregor faced criticism for mocking the new pope’s election on social media.

Controversy also reached the Vatican, as conspiracy theories emerged, including claims from right-wing circles alleging that “dark money” from MAGA-affiliated groups influenced his election. The Vatican has not responded to such assertions.

Also Read: US Tells Israel To Resume Gaza Ceasefire Talks After Edan Alexander’s Release, Says Netanyahu