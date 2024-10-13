New Report Reveals Chilling 9/11-like Hamas Attack Threat in Israel War

Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, causing a wave of shock across the world. This violent assault, marked by a barrage of rocket fire and coordinated ground attacks, has not only triggered one of the most intense conflicts in the Middle East in recent years but also escalated into a wider regional crisis with Iran-backed Hezbollah joining the fray. The threat to global stability looms large as the conflict continues to unfold.

Attack Planned Years in Advance

While the suddenness of the attack surprised much of the international community, recent reports suggest that the strike was anything but impulsive. Documents obtained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reported by The Washington Post, reveal that Hamas had been carefully crafting this assault for several years. Originally, the group had planned to carry out the attack on the same date in 2022 but postponed it to further consolidate their resources and coordinate with their allies, Iran and Hezbollah, to maximize their military capability.

A 9/11-Style Attack Was Initially Planned

One of the most startling revelations from the report is that Hamas had originally conceived a plan to replicate a 9/11-like attack on Israeli soil. The target? The Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv—an iconic trio of skyscrapers housing offices, a shopping mall, and a central transportation hub. The terrorists allegedly planned to orchestrate a devastating strike that would mirror the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York’s World Trade Center. Their aim was to bring down the towers, inflicting massive casualties and terrorizing the nation.

However, after extensive deliberation, Hamas scrapped the plan. They concluded that they lacked the necessary resources and firepower to pull off an attack of that magnitude, shifting their strategy toward a large-scale, multi-faceted ground and rocket assault.

Hamas’ Strategy to Mislead Israeli Intelligence

One key factor that played into Hamas’s hands was their ability to deceive Israeli intelligence, which is widely regarded as one of the most advanced in the world. The documents obtained by the IDF reveal that Hamas leadership meticulously planned to lull Israel into a false sense of security. The group’s internal discussions often highlighted the need to mislead Israel into believing that no immediate threat loomed, allowing them to prepare for their eventual surprise offensive.

This tactic proved effective, as Israel was caught off guard when Hamas initiated their large-scale attack. On that fateful day, over 2,000 rockets were launched from Gaza into Israeli cities and towns, leaving behind a trail of destruction and causing a significant number of civilian casualties.

Hezbollah’s Entry and the Growing Threat to World Peace

In the wake of Hamas’s attack, the situation in the region has continued to spiral. Iran-backed Hezbollah has now entered the fray, escalating the conflict further. Their involvement has intensified concerns about the potential for a broader regional war, threatening global peace and stability. The presence of Hezbollah, combined with the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas, adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation.