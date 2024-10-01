New Study Reveals Mount Everest Still Growing Taller- Here’s Why!

When the merged rivers led to increased erosion, substantial amounts of rock and soil were removed from the area, reducing the weight on the Earth's crust. As a result, the land began to rise, similar to how a boat rises in water when cargo is removed.

Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on Earth at 8.85 km above sea level, is still growing taller, as revealed in a recent study published in Nature Geoscience.

The Himalayas have been rising for around 50 million years due to the collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, but new findings suggest that Everest is increasing in height faster than previously anticipated.

The study, led by geoscientist Jin-Gen Dai from China University of Geosciences in Beijing, indicates that changes in the regional river system have contributed to the mountain’s accelerated growth.

Is Mount Everest Still Growing Taller?

Approximately 89,000 years ago, the Kosi river merged with the Arun river, leading to an estimated height increase of 15-50 meters (49-164 feet) for Everest.

This phenomenon is explained by a geological process known as isostatic rebound.

When the merged rivers led to increased erosion, substantial amounts of rock and soil were removed from the area, reducing the weight on the Earth’s crust. As a result, the land began to rise, similar to how a boat rises in water when cargo is removed.

The study estimates that isostatic rebound contributes about 10% of Everest’s annual growth rate, equivalent to roughly 0.2-0.5 millimeters (0.01-0.02 inches) per year. This rate of uplift surpasses the erosion effects caused by wind, rain, and river activity.

Interestingly, neighboring peaks like Lhotse and Makalu are also experiencing growth due to the same process, with Makalu, which is closer to the Arun river, having a slightly higher uplift rate than Everest.

Adam Smith, a co-author of the study and a doctoral student at University College London, noted that GPS measurements confirm the ongoing uplift of Everest and the surrounding Himalayas. As erosion continues, the uplift rate resulting from isostatic rebound may increase further.

This research highlights the ever-changing nature of our planet, demonstrating that even features as seemingly permanent as Mount Everest are shaped by ongoing geological processes. It serves as a reminder that the Earth is in a constant state of change, often in ways imperceptible in our daily lives.

MUST READ: What is US’ ‘Project 33’? Strategy To China’s Aggression