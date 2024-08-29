New Tajikistan Ambassador to UAE Receives Warm Welcome from MoFA

Khalid Abdulla Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials from Ashrafjon Gulov, the new Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE. Belhoul wished the new ambassador success in the performance of his duties and emphasized the UAE’s commitment to enhancing relations with Tajikistan across all fields. The diplomat praised the UAE’s leading and prestigious position both regionally and internationally, under the visionary leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

With Inputs from ANI