The new research claims that scientists took a natural coronavirus "backbone" found in Chinese cave bats and interweaved onto it a new "spike", turning it into the deadly and highly transmissible Covid-19.

As the novel coronavirus has rampaged, Wuhan Institute of Virology has been pulled over and held accountable for conducting risky gain of function research on coronaviruses. With increasing calls for a fresh probe into the origins of Covid-19, an explosive new study has found that Chinese scientists created the virus in a lab in Wuhan, then tried to cover their tracks by reverse-engineering versions of the virus to make it look like it evolved naturally from bats.

The Wuhan lab is also getting investigated for negligent safety standards as well as for being under the direct control of the Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had officially declared that the seafood market in Wuhan may have been a victim of the virus and a super spreader.

However this false theory of the wet market was kept alive by interested researchers in the US and Europe and some of them are prominent names in the Joe Biden administration. US experts sent an alert to Washington that Wuhan lab was ready but the lab’s own scientists reported of a serious shortage of appropriately trained technicians and investigators needed to safely operate this high-containment laboratory.

WIV had stated in their website that their scientists have made great achievements in virology and biotechnology by addressing national strategic demands. Pathogenic study of emerging infectious diseases is a major research field in that lab.

The paper also quotes that researchers found “unique fingerprints” in Covid-19 samples that they say could only have arisen from manipulation in a laboratory. Authors Dalgleish and Sorensen wrote in their paper that they had prima facie evidence of retro-engineering in China’ for a year, but were ignored by academics and major journals.