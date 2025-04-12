Home
New Video From Hamas: Israeli-American Hostage Seen Alive

The man in the footage has been identified by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum as Edan Alexander. He was serving in an elite Israeli infantry unit stationed near the Gaza border when he was captured during the Hamas-led attack on October 7.

New Video From Hamas: Israeli-American Hostage Seen Alive

New Video from Hamas: Israeli-American Hostage Seen Alive


A new video released by Hamas’s armed wing on Saturday features an Israeli-American hostage alive and visibly under pressure. In the clip, the hostage accuses the Israeli government of neglecting efforts to secure his freedom.

Identified as Edan Alexander, Captured on October 7

The man in the footage has been identified by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum as Edan Alexander. He was serving in an elite Israeli infantry unit stationed near the Gaza border when he was captured during the Hamas-led attack on October 7.

AFP reported it could not verify the date when the video was recorded.

The video, which runs for just over three minutes, shows Alexander seated inside a confined space. He expresses a desire to return home and be reunited with his loved ones in time for the holidays.

Israel is currently celebrating Passover, which commemorates the biblical exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

Born in Tel Aviv, Alexander spent his formative years in New Jersey before returning to Israel after finishing high school. He joined the army as a lone soldier and turned 21 while in captivity.

“As we begin the holiday evening in the USA, our family in Israel is preparing to sit around the Seder table,” his family said in a statement through the forum.

“Our Edan, a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel and enlisted in the Golani Brigade to defend the country and its citizens, is still being held captive by Hamas.”

“When you sit down to mark Passover, remember that this is not a holiday of freedom as long as Edan and the other hostages are not home,” the statement continued.

The family has not granted permission for the video to be aired publicly by the media.

Video Coincides with Israel’s Military Push in Gaza

In the video, Alexander appears to be under duress. He gestures repeatedly and criticises Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership, blaming the government for not securing his release.

The timing of the video’s release closely followed an announcement by Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz. He revealed that Israeli forces had taken control of the Morag axis between Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Katz also shared intentions to broaden Israel’s offensive operations throughout the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Warns of Rising Risk to Hostages

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas released its own statement warning that Israel’s expanding military action was placing hostages in greater danger, in addition to endangering Palestinian civilians.

The offensive, Hamas said, “kills defenceless civilians but also makes the fate of the occupation’s prisoners (hostages) uncertain”.

The October 7 assault on Israel resulted in 251 people being taken hostage by Palestinian militants.

Of those, 58 hostages are still believed to be in captivity. The Israeli military has declared 34 of them dead.

During a recent ceasefire that ended on March 18, a total of 33 hostages were released. Among them were eight who had already died.

ALSO READ: US Seeks Control of Key Ukrainian Gas Pipeline: Reports

 

